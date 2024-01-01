At Makebot, our mission is to "engage, educate & empower the creators of tomorrow"​ and build a nation where creativity is nurtured and applied using robotics, artificial intelligence and IOT. We offer a new age learning experience to current 'gen-z'​ audience where they learn and create great things. Makebot focuses on innovation per child by empowering them with new age DIY robotics kits, AI programming and IOT sensors. Makebot also work with schools and educational specialists to provide new age curriculum with STEAM journals and applications which help students in applying STEAM skills to daily life problem solving. Makebot offers a multi-year STEAM certification program starting with students of 6+ years which offers skill development, analytical learning and applications. We’re a diverse collection of thinkers and doers, a team of unconventional minds, driven by passion and values. We challenge our limits, we cherish success together, we do great things at work. Makebot is based out of Mumbai, India. As a part of Globalspace Technologies group (BSE: GSTL), Makebot offers its services in both consumer and institutional segments with sole objective of creating happy customers.

Website: makebot.in

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Makebot. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.