Top MailVideo Alternatives
Loom
loom.com
Loom is the leading video communication platform for async work. Engineered for simplicity and speed, you can record, share, and interact with videos to move work forward whether you're at your desk or on the move. Over 21 million people across 200,000 companies use Loom to work smarter with async v...
Synthesia
synthesia.io
Synthesia is the rated AI video creation platform. Thousands of companies use it to create videos in 120 languages, saving up to 80% of their time and budget. Trusted by Accenture, BBC, Google, Amazon and more. Create AI videos by simply typing in text. Easy to use, cheap and scalable. Make engagin...
Zight
zight.com
Zight is an award-winning and top-rated solution with a community of over 4M users and growing who are finding freedom with visual asynchronous communication. Zight scales with you, is easy to use and eliminates the need to use different applications for screenshots, GIFs, screen recordings, and web...
Rephrase.ai
rephrase.ai
Text-to-video powered by generative AI and you. Rephrase Studio is a text-to-video generation platform that eliminates the complexity of video production, enabling you to create professional-looking videos with a digital avatar in minutes.
Rewatch
rewatch.com
Say goodbye to endless meetings and note-taking. Rewatch is the only solution that combines an AI-powered notetaker, screen recorder, and collaborative video hub—so you can eliminate useless meetings, reduce costs, and stay focused on your work. From all-hands meetings to project updates, Rewatch pu...
Cincopa
cincopa.com
Cincopa is an all-in-one video and image hosting platform for marketers, content creators, and online educators to host, manage, and share multimedia content, more than just videos. With our wide range of products like video hosting, embeddable galleries, on-video marketing tools, and advanced analy...
Hippo Video
hippovideo.io
Hippo Video is an Interactive video CX platform thats helps you create & share (contextually) personalized videos easily, faster, and at scale, which results in higher engagement (email opens, meetings booked & opportunities). Hippo Video, since its launch, has acquired more than 1.5 million users a...
Vidyard
vidyard.com
Vidyard is the video tool built for virtual selling. It makes it easy to record and send videos that add a personal touch at all stages of the sales cycle–from prospecting to proposals. Backed by powerful video analytics and integrations, Vidyard is trusted by thousands of virtual sales and marketin...
Allego
allego.com
Allego is the leading provider of modern revenue enablement software. GO, Allego’s Modern Revenue Enablement platform, brings together sales, enablement, and marketing teams to deliver the experience B2B buyers are looking for — in a single, comprehensive platform. With its patented technology, the ...
Sendspark
sendspark.com
Email is one of the best ways to reach customers—for you and every other business. With some customers receiving more than 100 emails a day, you’ve got to find a way to cut through the noise. Stand out in the inbox with a personalized video email solution that helps you build genuine connections wit...
Gan AI
gan.ai
Record just once and personalize videos at scale for every user at every touchpoint across the customer journey. Before Gan.ai, brands could only make personalized text-based campaigns, inserting the name of the user in an email or SMS, or at best as a text graphic inside a video. With Gan.ai, the ...
OneMob
onemob.com
Introducing OneMob - the ultimate all-in-one platform for creating, sharing and tracking beautiful Microsites in seconds! Whether you're in sales, marketing, customer success or you're a content creator, OneMob has everything you need to elevate your outreach and capture more attention, engagement a...
BombBomb
bombbomb.com
Open more doors. Close more deals. Collaborate quickly and easily. Video communication gets higher email open rates and better customer engagement than text-based messages. Record your screen, camera, or both. Share videos instantly inside your email or CRM. See results with alerts and data dashboa...
Tolstoy
gotolstoy.com
Tolstoy is a new way to communicate with interactive video! Tolstoy’s simple, easy-to-use, interactive video platform steers viewers to the right content for them. The benefits of interactive video for your website: 1. Increase your conversion rate and revenue 2. Simplify the navigation on your webs...
Dubb
dubb.com
Founded in 2018, Dubb is the video sales system that offers business users a platform to send personalized, trackable videos. Based in Los Angeles, the company was founded by deep technologists with specialties in marketing automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. The Dubb platform...
Quickpage
quickpage.io
Welcome to Quickpage, where everyone from individual sales reps aiming to elevate their sales game to enterprises intending to transform their customer engagements finds value. We are a powerful hub for dynamic video sales, video email, video follow up, and video outreach, designed by seasoned sales...
Covideo
covideo.com
Covideo is the top video email platform for businesses and sales professionals. With Covideo, you can record, send, and track personalized videos that improve response rates, increase sales opportunities, and close more deals. Embed videos directly into your email or text message or send them via yo...
StoryXpress
storyxpress.co
StoryXpress has been empowering immersive video experiences since 2014. The product suite is being actively used by thousands of global enterprises, media companies, retailers, service providers and educational institutions, engaging an active community of 400k+ users. StoryXpress achieves this by d...
Weet
weet.co
Weet is the fastest and easiest way to make professional-quality, interactive training videos and tutorials -all as part of your own video training library! Instantly record AI-powered video tutorials to build a knowledge video library. Trim, organize, stitch together videos, & remove background noi...
vidREACH
vidreach.io
vidREACH is the leading sales platform that personalizes the outreach process using video and email. We built our platform to natively plug into the everyday technology stack like Microsoft Outlook, Google Gmail, Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, and is CRM agnostic. Why? No one has time to learn anot...
Magnfi
magnfi.com
Magnfi is a “one-stop shop” video marketing tool that captures and creates video testimonials in a simple, quick and cost-effective way.
Screenweave
screenweave.com
Screenweave is a pioneering digital communication platform designed to elevate the efficiency and effectiveness of team interactions across any work environment. Whether your team is fully remote, in-office, or embracing a hybrid model, Screenweave facilitates seamless communication, training, and c...
RepliQ
repliq.co
RepliQ is a video generation tool that allows you to automatically create thousands of personalized videos with your leads' either social media profile or any website in the background of your video just from one template to boost your conversion and save you countless hours of video prospecting pro...
Motionlab
motionlab.io
Motionlab Platform is the ultimate technology for agencies and brands that enables you to create personalized video communication. Motionlab makes your e-mails, MMS and app messages on steroids. With various possibilities of distribution of personalized videos you will always reach the maximum poten...
Interactly.video
interactly.video
Interactly.video is the first of its kind no coding interactive and personalized video creating platform, to deliver immense value to businesses by making use of interactive videos in all possible forms be it could be on website, emails, support and onboarding etc. Marketers can use it to engage and...
SalesMail
salesmail.com
The SalesMail app is the easiest way to send personalized videos via email, text, and CRM. Professionals in senior care, multifamily, real estate, and tech sales trust SalesMail to help them outshine the competition, build trust, and gets results faster. With a 4.9 App Store rating and proven ease-o...
Personaliz.ai
personaliz.ai
Personaliz.ai enables sales team sending highly personalized video messages on your Email or LinkedIn or Whatsapp or Instagram campaigns that result in up to a 300% increase in CTR, build trust through humanized conversation, and educate and qualify prospects at scale.
Vaam
vaam.io
Video messaging for Sales Close more deals and book more meetings in quick and personalized ways. Stand out in your prospect's inbox by adding a video to your email. Move your deals towards close faster by following-up on your meetings with a personalized video. Works and integrates with your existi...
Bonjoro
bonjoro.com
Bonjoro lets you send personal videos to new leads and customers, to stand out, build trust, and make more sales. Bonjoro connects to your existing CRM or email marketing tools to let you send quick and engaging videos at scale to: convert more leads, book more demos, welcome new users, and build cu...
Shootsta
shootsta.com
One platform for all your video creation needs Transform the way you communicate with the power of video. Create quality content cost-effectively at scale with Shootsta’s suite of apps and services. Visit shootsta.com Quality video content at scale Create professional videos easily, fast, and cost-...