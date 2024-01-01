Mail.tm

Mail.tm

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: mail.tm

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Mail.tm on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Mail.tm is a free, secure, and instant temporary email service that allows users to create a disposable email address without any commitments or personal information required. Key features of Mail.tm: * Security: The email address is protected by a randomly generated password, providing a secure barrier against unauthorized access and potential breaches. * Instant Setup: Users can create a temporary email address instantly, without wasting time on registration, form-filling, or solving captchas. * Fast Delivery: The service is optimized for maximum message delivery speed, ensuring seamless and timely communication. * Privacy: Temp mail allows users to communicate without exposing their personal email address to potential threats like spam, bots, or phishing attempts. * No Commitments: The temporary email address can be used without any long-term obligations or risks. Users can simply discard the address when they no longer need it. * Additional Features: Mail.tm offers an API for integrating the temporary email service into other applications, as well as a privacy manager and FAQ section for users.

Website: mail.tm

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Mail.tm. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Mail.gw

Mail.gw

mail.gw

Temp Mail

Temp Mail

temp-mail.org

Have I Been Pwned?

Have I Been Pwned?

haveibeenpwned.com

smailpro

smailpro

smailpro.com

Teleport

Teleport

goteleport.com

mailboxlayer

mailboxlayer

mailboxlayer.com

Turbosmtp

Turbosmtp

serversmtp.com

MTarget

MTarget

mtarget.co

Threema Work

Threema Work

threema.ch

Posteo

Posteo

posteo.de

Proton Mail

Proton Mail

proton.me

Ferret

Ferret

ferret.ai

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy