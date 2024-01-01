Mail.tm is a free, secure, and instant temporary email service that allows users to create a disposable email address without any commitments or personal information required. Key features of Mail.tm: * Security: The email address is protected by a randomly generated password, providing a secure barrier against unauthorized access and potential breaches. * Instant Setup: Users can create a temporary email address instantly, without wasting time on registration, form-filling, or solving captchas. * Fast Delivery: The service is optimized for maximum message delivery speed, ensuring seamless and timely communication. * Privacy: Temp mail allows users to communicate without exposing their personal email address to potential threats like spam, bots, or phishing attempts. * No Commitments: The temporary email address can be used without any long-term obligations or risks. Users can simply discard the address when they no longer need it. * Additional Features: Mail.tm offers an API for integrating the temporary email service into other applications, as well as a privacy manager and FAQ section for users.

Website: mail.tm

