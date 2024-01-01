Magna

Magna is building a platform to turn DeFi investments into financial primitives. Our first product is Carta for Web3, where companies can manage their cap tables and distribute their token equity to employees, advisors, or investors. We’re also building investor infrastructure for institutions to custody investments with on-chain execution and intelligence. Our ultimate goal is to use locked tokens as composable building blocks to power collateralized lending, liquid secondary markets, and other DeFi applications.

