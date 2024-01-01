Luminance is an AI platform designed specifically for the legal profession. The tool leverages a proprietary legal Large Language Model (LLM) to automate the creation, negotiation, and analysis of contracts. Developed by a team of world-leading AI experts and validated by practicing lawyers, the Luminance platform provides a trusted support system for any legal team. Its primary function is to enhance efficiency by managing routine legal tasks, allowing legal professionals to focus on more complex and strategic aspects of their work. Distinct from broader AI solutions, Luminance offers a 'legal-grade' AI tailored to the needs and requirements of the legal industry. Its comprehensive features, and the legal specifics it contains, make it valuable to teams seeking to modernize their contract management processes through digitization and automation.

Website: luminance.com

