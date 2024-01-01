LowerEBill is an AI-powered service that helps customers find the most suitable electricity plans based on their historical usage data. The platform, which connects with over 80% of utility accounts in Texas, provides users with an approximate monthly electricity bill projection in a matter of seconds. LowerEBill's technology stands out due to its ability to not only pull historical usage data, but also model future costs based on usage patterns, tiered rates, and other detailed aspects of various plans found in the fine prints. The service offers the functionality to easily compare and choose from over 3,000 plans, including options from Retail Energy Providers (REPs) and energy brokers, and various types like fixed-rate, variable rate, and prepaid plans. The platform is praised for its easy-to-use interface and efficiency, with features that enable fair comparisons and informed decision-making when it comes to choosing energy plans. LowerEBill is reportedly a stress-free solution for shopping for energy plans, making it a recommendable tool for Texas residents looking to efficiently manage their electricity plans.

Website: lowerebill.com

