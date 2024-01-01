Lovage Answers Your Phone Calls. Give your customers the best service possible with Lovage, the virtual receptionist. Lovage creates automated, virtual receptionists for businesses that can handle almost any customer need over the phone, via text, or on social media. Instead of hiring someone or having to deal with interruptions while working, Lovage helps your customers by answering questions, booking appointments, and more - just like you would.

Website: getlovage.com

