Enhance your experience with the desktop app for LoopyLoyalty on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Loopy Loyalty is the world's leading web application to create and manage digital stamp cards for Apple and Google Wallet. Design your cards online, send push messages to customers, capture transaction history, and view customer insights. No tech knowledge needed, no need to touch your POS, and no app development required.

Categories :

Website: loopyloyalty.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to LoopyLoyalty. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.