LoopyLoyalty
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: loopyloyalty.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for LoopyLoyalty on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Loopy Loyalty is the world's leading web application to create and manage digital stamp cards for Apple and Google Wallet. Design your cards online, send push messages to customers, capture transaction history, and view customer insights. No tech knowledge needed, no need to touch your POS, and no app development required.
Categories:
Website: loopyloyalty.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to LoopyLoyalty. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.