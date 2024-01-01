LogSnag
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: logsnag.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for LogSnag on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
LogSnag is a flexible event tracking tool that lets you stay on top of your product.
Website: logsnag.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to LogSnag. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.