Liquify
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: liquify.pro
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Liquify on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Liquify is a tool developed by the German Shopify and Webflow agency Halbstark GmbH. It aims to provide an enterprise-level solution for building custom Shopify stores using Webflow.
Website: liquify.pro
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Liquify. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.