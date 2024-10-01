Top Lightspeed Alternatives
Connecteam
connecteam.com
Connecteam is a mobile-first workforce management app featuring a robust set of tools designed to help organizations with deskless teams improve communication, retain staff, and drive operational efficiency. Connecteam allows managers to put their business processes on autopilot and focus on busines...
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe is an American financial services and software as a service (SaaS) company headquartered in San Francisco, California, United States. The company primarily offers payment processing software and application programming interfaces (APIs) for e-commerce websites and mobile applications.
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. is an American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California. The company markets software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and ...
Appetize.io
appetize.io
Online web based iOS Simulators and Android Emulators. Run iPhone, iPad, Mobile Safari, APK, mobile apps in your browser with HTML5 and Javascript.
Yoco
yoco.com
Accept all major cards with SA's favourite card machines. Mobile and tap-enabled. ... Sell stuff online by creating and sending digital invoices using Yoco Link.
SevenRooms
sevenrooms.com
SevenRooms helps hospitality operators boost profits with commission-free reservations, virtual waitlist, table management, guest profiles, email marketing and more. The company powers direct reservations with an all-in-one system that lets restaurants own the entire guest journey, create exceptiona...
OpenTable
opentable.com
OpenTable helps restaurants do what they do best—better. Whether restaurant owners want to fill more seats, run smoother shifts, build guest relationships, or earn more revenue, OpenTable has easy-to-use solutions. Customers connect to a global network of 1.6 billion seated diners per year, and more...
Toast POS
pos.toasttab.com
Toast is a restaurant point of sale and management system that helps restaurants improve operations, increase sales and create a better guest experience.
Kyte
kyteapp.com
With Kyte's POS App and System you get to Manage Sales, Inventory and Customers from your phone or tablet. Get it for free!
7shifts
7shifts.com
7shifts is an all-in-one restaurant team management platform that helps operators: 1) Make more profitable decisions. You'll get the insights you need to make the best team and operating decisions every day. Hit your labor targets with schedule enforcement, optimal labor tracking, and real-time repo...
Clover
clover.com
Clover replaces your cash register, payment terminal, receipt printer, and barcode scanner with an integrated suite of products. Accept credit cards, EMV and Apple Pay.
MOKA POS
mokapos.com
Moka is a mobile technology company providing cloud-based Point-of-Sale and payment solutions that empower small and medium-sized businesses to better sell and grow. Moka is currently present across 100+ cities in Indonesia with over 35,000 merchants and to date received more than $30 million in fun...
Elementary POS
elementarypos.com
lementary POS is your mobile cash register or a complex point-of-sale system, tailored to meet your specific requirements. For a single, fair price, you gain access to countless features designed to simplify and speed up your business processes, and an unlimited number of users and connected devices...
TouchBistro
touchbistro.com
TouchBistro is an all-in-one POS and restaurant management system that makes running a restaurant easier. Providing the most essential front of house, back of house, and guest engagement solutions on one powerful platform, TouchBistro helps restaurateurs streamline and simplify their operations – al...
ERPLY
erply.com
ERPLY LTD, is a provider of cloud-based, iPad-oriented Point of Sale and Inventory Management software for retailers, with a focus on multi-store operations. We provide fully integrated front-end and back-office functionality for your stores, warehouses, and headquarters into a single software suite...
Oliver POS
oliverpos.com
Oliver POS is a revolutionary Point of Sale system for WooCommerce. Built especially for physical shops, Oliver allows for the full integration of your WooCommerce and physical brick and mortar stores. With a single database and platform, it’s never been easier to sell products from your physical sh...
RepairShopr
repairshopr.com
Repair shop software to give you invoicing, ticketing, POS, recurring invoices, billing and CRM for computer repairing shops and more.
EasyStore
easystore.co
A unified commerce platform that helps you sell on both online and in-person (retail). We simplify your sales process across all channels, including online store, Shopee, Lazada, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Referral Program, and more. You can manage all products, orders, inventory, customers from o...
Modisoft
modisoft.com
Modisoft simplifies retail and restaurant management, integrating essential functions like banking, inventory, sales, and employee management into a single user-friendly platform. Benefit from real-time sales tracking, comprehensive inventory control, and detailed reporting, all accessible across mu...
Epicor
epicor.com
Epicor ERP system is modular, industry-specific software used to manage business processes company-wide. Epicor software works well for managing accounting and finance, human resources, customers, the supply chain, inventory, distribution, and manufacturing production management. Epicor software is ...
Tock
exploretock.com
Tock’s comprehensive reservation platform empowers hospitality providers with the tools needed to build successful businesses and deliver exceptional experiences. With robust table management capabilities and best-in-class support, Tock puts businesses in complete control. Restaurants, bars, winerie...
Olsera.com
olsera.com
Olsera is more than just a Point of Sales (POS). With an all-in-one cashier application that is friendly for MSMEs, we are here to provide a complete solution from start to finish to support every step of your business. Come on, get ready to move forward with Olsera!
Lithos POS
lithospos.com
Lithos POS is an easy and powerful retail/restaurant point of sale software. A retail/restaurant POS software provides a wide range of services, including inventory management, customer loyalty, and accounting.
ResDiary
resdiary.com
esDiary is one of the world's leading providers of online restaurant reservations, seating over 13.9 million diners per month across more than 9000 restaurants in 59 countries. ResDiary is a web application sold as software as a service and is accessible via the Internet. Headquartered in the UK, we...
PosBytz
posbytz.com
Your All-in-one Cloud based Restaurant & Retail Management Software Our all-in-one cloud-based restaurant and retail management software is the perfect solution for simplifying your business operations. With our easy-to-use interface, you can manage your restaurant or retail business from anywhere,...
Paymash
paymash.com
Manage your business from one central platform. Start selling in your store, online or create and send invoices.
Epos Now
eposnow.com
Epos Now works with almost all POS hardware. Epos Now’s software is perfect for both retail and hospitality businesses, scalable from one device to many.
Restora POS
restorapos.com
Restora POS is the next generation automation solution for restaurant business entrepreneurs. A brilliant restaurant POS billing software solution, which can solely handle every operation in your restaurant. Restora POS has come up with an advanced managerial digital solution, hassle-free technology...
Simply POS
simplypos.com
AI-driven Point of sale, eCommerce and retail store automation platform for business with 1 to 101 store locations
SpotOn
spoton.com
SpotOn is one of the fastest-growing software and payment companies providing the technology and support that helps local businesses—and the people that run them—to succeed on their own terms. Known for its flexible, cloud-based technology and personalized support, SpotOn offers an end-to-end platfo...