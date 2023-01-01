Top Lexion Alternatives
Linksquares
linksquares.com
Legal teams rely on LinkSquares to easily draft, review, and execute agreements with AI-Powered contract management software.
Gatekeeper
gatekeeperhq.com
Gatekeeper is the leading vendor and contract lifecycle management platform (VCLM) for companies of all sizes. Restore visibility, take control, safeguard compliance and manage third-party risk in a single solution.
Evisort
evisort.com
Evisort’s Intelligent Contract Management Platform helps you centrally manage contracts, get real-time contract analytics and automates the lifecycle of contracts.