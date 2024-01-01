Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Lenco on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Lenco is a multi-currency digital bank for businesses in Africa. With Lenco, retail outlets, hospitality businesses and startups can easily pay vendors, suppliers and perform cross-border payment while having access to growth capital.

Website: lenco.co

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Lenco. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.