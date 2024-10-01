Top Leave Dates Alternatives
Keka
keka.com
Hiring is not just a one-step accomplishment as it involves various complex phases through the journey. And finding the right talent is the stepping stone towards building a successful business environment. Hence, Keka will equip you with awesome features such as multi-platform candidate sourcing, t...
Personio
personio.de
Personio is the all-in-one HR software that helps unlock the power of your people by enabling you to manage each stage of the employee lifecycle. Our software streamlines how you recruit, onboard, manage, develop and pay employees. Over 10,000 organisations across Europe trust Personio to drive effi...
Calamari
calamari.io
Calamari helps you in leave management and tracking attendance. It automates PTO calculation. Many ways to clock in/out. Integrated with Google Apps, Slack, Jira and Office 365
Hubstaff
hubstaff.com
Hubstaff is a cutting-edge workforce analytics software solution designed to enhance productivity across remote, hybrid, and in-house teams while ensuring a positive employee experience. Hubstaff integrates with over 30 apps so your business can run more efficiently. You can see how work happens wit...
Factorial HR
factorialhr.com
Factorial is the all-in-one software that helps you manage time, talent, and documents in one centralized system saving you time, eliminating mistakes, and leading you to success. Factorial cloud-based HR Software is designed for Small and Medium businesses (SMBs), you will forget spreadsheets by so...
PayFit
payfit.com
PayFit is a cloud-based, integrated payroll and HR management platform, offering you the best of payroll outsourcing and the use of payroll software, in one solution. It's an automated solution that saves a lot of time and eliminates payroll-related mistakes; it automatically generates your employee...
Freshteam
freshworks.com
Freshteam is the smart HR software for growing businesses. With Freshteam, you can attract, hire and onboard new hires, offboard exiting employees, manage employee information, and time off - all in one place. Freshteam helps attract and source top talent through various channels - a quickly customi...
Breathe
breathehr.com
Breathe is a multi-award-winning simple and secure people software that helps UK SMEs move their core people processes online – saving time, giving peace of mind, and enabling businesses wherever they are working. Breathe is the trusted by more than 15,000 UK-based small businesses and charities to ...
Pocket HRMS
pockethrms.com
Pocket HRMS is the leading HR Payroll Software in India. Automate your payroll, PF, TDS calculations with our easy-to-use HR Payroll System. Avail Free Trial Now!
Skello
skello.io
Skello is a European company with one mission: to reinvent shifted work through a collaborative solution which enables the whole team to better anticipate, organize and communicate. In short, Skello is a workforce management solution for shift based workplaces that enables teams to tackle the hassle...
ZenHR
zenhr.com
At ZenHR, we are all about giving our users peace of mind. ZenHR is not just another HR software; it is a transformative HR experience created to help HR departments and employees reach a state of Zen. With our localized features and interface, including labor laws, expat regulations, social insuran...
GreatDay HR
greatdayhr.com
GreatDay HR is your smart and modern all-in-one HR and Payroll software platform for attendance, timekeeping, payroll, and employee data management. Tell us what you need and we will take care of the rest. Access all the information you need anytime and anywhere. SunFish DataOn Philippines, Inc. and...
Bizneo
bizneo.com
Simple HR software. for demanding companies. No matter how big or small your company, Bizneo HR will take your talent management to the next level.
greytHR
greythr.com
The greytHR Platform is a suite of cloud HR solutions for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). It offers productivity tools for better people management, simpler HR processes, and professional delivery of HR services. The Employee Portal for the manager and employee self-service leads to better empl...
FlowyTeam
flowyteam.com
flowyteam.com • Strategy Planning • OKRs • KPIs •Tasks (incl. Kanban) • Projects (incl. Gantt) • Whiteboards • Reports • Leads • Clients • Engagement • Tickets • Forms & Surveys • 360˚ Review • Rewards • Attendance • Leave • LMS • Outperform your Peers by executing your strategies and achieving your...
Time Champ
timechamp.io
Time Champ helps companies unlock productivity potential with feature rich automatic time tracking and productivity measurement software. It can help boost your productivity by 20% to 30% and improve employee morale like never before. Time Champ is more than just a time tracker and with the rich fea...
Trackabi
trackabi.com
Trackabi is excellent software for time tracking, employee monitoring, screenshot capturing and URL tracking, employee leave scheduling, GPR route tracking, time report preparation, project planning and estimating, invoicing, and payment management. Trackabi focuses on small and medium-sized enterpr...
Papershift
papershift.com
Papershift helps you manage & automate employee rota planning, leave management, and staff time tracking on the cloud. With over 200,000+ users, Papershift is Europe's most loved workforce planning software.
BrioHR
briohr.com
All-in-one HR management platform for SMEs. Our HR management platform helps companies instantly digitize all HR functions across the full employee journey, all in one place: - talent acquisition: digitize and collaborate over recruitments with our ATS (applicant tracking system), then onboard you...
Cocoon
cocoon.com
Cocoon is a leave management platform that simplifies the complexities of compliance, claims, and payroll for a seamless, more empathetic employee leave experience. Welcome to the modern era of employee leave. Leave management software that automates the complexities of compliance, claims, and payr...
flair HR
flair.hr
flair is an all-in-one HR and recruitment solution that brings structure and simplicity to complex people-related processes – whether local, global, remote, or office-based. It has all the features HR teams need to improve their organization’s work-life experience. flair covers the entire employee j...
HROne
hrone.cloud
HROne is a future-ready HCM suite that automates HR processes, simplifies human interactions and delivers actionable insights to build better workplaces. In our pursuit to set everything HR on autopilot, we have successfully streamlined HR functions across the entire employee lifecycle, saving milli...
Craze
crazehq.com
All-in-one HR, Payroll & Compliance for Startups. Ambitious founders use Craze to run their companies stress-free. We automagically take care of HR, payroll and compliance so you can focus on growing your business.
Asanify
asanify.com
Asanify is a 1-stop solution to meet the end-to-end HR Management requirements for your organization. It provides a hassle-free and fully automated Payroll solution too, that is perfectly suited for startups and fast-growing businesses. You can get started for free with our hire-to-retire system. Th...
Superworks
superworks.com
We at SUPERWORKS specialize in revolutionizing enterprises, helping them create dynamic workplaces that foster enhanced productivity. Our approach is centered around prioritizing people, ensuring that every individual feels motivated, valued, and fulfilled in their professional environment. At our c...
Onfolk
onfolk.com
UK Payroll, automated to save time. The simple, efficient and error-free way to pay your team. Payruns in minutes, simple pricing, expert support.
HealthBoxHR
healthboxhr.com
Simplify your HR management with HealthBoxHR. Our platform lets you manage payroll, sick leave, timesheets, and more, all in one convenient location. Join over 1 million satisfied users and see how HealthBoxHR can help you save time, reduce costs, and improve your HR processes.
PieTrack
pietrack.com
Pietrack is a web & desktop application for small and mid-size businesses. The platform includes HR(leave management, payroll, meeting, etc.), Project management(Task Management, tracker application to install and run on projects, project meetings, project documents, etc), Sales(lead tracking, conta...
Vacation Tracker
vacationtracker.io
Vacation Tracker is a streamlined leave management solution that integrates seamlessly with popular collaboration tools such as Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Google Workspace, or can be accessed directly through your work email. It simplifies the process of tracking paid time off (PTO) into just a few...
Timetastic
timetastic.co.uk
Timetastic is the super-simple staff leave planner used by over 150,000 people to organise their time off work. It’s the online, mobile and paperless way to manage staff leave which gets rid of holiday forms and spreadsheets.