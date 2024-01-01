Top Leapsome Alternatives

Asana

Asana

asana.com

Asana is a web and mobile application designed to help teams organize, track, and manage their work. Forrester, Inc. reports that “Asana simplifies team-based work management.” It is produced by the company of the same name. (Asana, Inc.) It was founded in 2008 by Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovi...

ClickUp

ClickUp

clickup.com

ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, ...

Coda

Coda

coda.io

Coda is a cloud-based document editor founded by Shishir Mehrotra and Alex DeNeui. Offices are located in Bellevue, San Francisco, and Mountain View. The first software version 1.0 was launched in May 2019. Previously, for more than four years it had been in a closed beta version.Coda provides word-...

monday.com

monday.com

monday.com

monday.com is a project management tool that enables organizations to manage tasks, projects, and team work. As of 2020, the company serves 100,000 organizations, including many non-technical organizations. In July 2019, the company raised $150 million, based on $1.9 billion valuation. Monday.com wo...

Reclaim

Reclaim

reclaim.ai

The AI-powered scheduling app for busy teams that finds the best time for your tasks, habits, meetings & breaks. Get back up to 40% of the workweek with adaptive, real-time scheduling, while keeping your calendar flexible with predictive intelligence to dynamically defend priorities as your week fil...

Lark

Lark

larksuite.com

Lark is an all-in-one collaboration platform for teams looking to streamline workflows and achieve business results faster. With a seamless user experience across desktop and mobile devices, Lark ensures that teams can work efficiently from anywhere. Lark is the super app for work that consolidates ...

Wrike

Wrike

wrike.com

Wrike is the most powerful work management platform. Built for teams and organizations looking to collaborate, create, and exceed every day, Wrike brings everyone and all work into a single place to remove complexity, increase productivity, and free people up to focus on their most purposeful work. ...

Notta

Notta

notta.ai

Notta is a leading AI transcription tool & meeting notetaker that helps transcribe and summarize any voice conversations to actionable text quickly, with 58 languages supported. * Important news: Airgram has joined Notta! Apart from transcribing video/audio files, live speeches, Notta integrates wit...

Focusmate

Focusmate

focusmate.com

Focusmate changes the way you work by connecting you to other professionals who have committed to being accountable for finishing their most important work.

Lattice

Lattice

lattice.com

Lattice is the People Management Platform that brings together all of the tools, workflows, and insights to help organizations develop engaged and high-performing employees within a winning culture. By combining continuous performance management, employee engagement surveys, compensation management,...

Hive

Hive

hive.com

Hive helps teams move faster. Hive's best-in-class project management platform includes all of the tools you need and want - and if not, we will build them for you. With flexible project views and endless customizations, Hive offers project management on your terms, success guaranteed. Hive is used...

15Five

15Five

15five.com

15Five’s strategic performance management platform drives action and impact, helping businesses and their people thrive. Combining generative AI, custom analytics and human-centered principles, HR leaders can accelerate engagement, performance and retention via 360° performance reviews, engagement s...

Sessions.us

Sessions.us

sessions.us

Wow your participants with interactive meetings and webinars. Sessions has everything on 1 platform: scheduling, transcripts, rooms, cloud storage & AI.

Rewatch

Rewatch

rewatch.com

Say goodbye to endless meetings and note-taking. Rewatch is the only solution that combines an AI-powered notetaker, screen recorder, and collaborative video hub—so you can eliminate useless meetings, reduce costs, and stay focused on your work. From all-hands meetings to project updates, Rewatch pu...

Bloom Growth

Bloom Growth

bloomgrowth.com

Bloom Growth is here to help entrepreneurial leadership teams meet their goals, offering a helping hand in nurturing organizational health and leadership skills. We get that every client is unique, with their own dreams, teams, and hurdles. Our ecosystem for growth will ensure wellness and health th...

MeetGeek

MeetGeek

meetgeek.ai

MeetGeek is an AI meeting assistant that automatically video records, transcribes, summarizes, and provides the key points from every meeting. Automatic note-taking keeps you focused on the conversation while it writes down all the important details for you. Now it’s easy to share customer feedback,...

Read

Read

read.ai

Read is the ultimate app for hybrid meetings where you can see real-time engagement + sentiment scores, a meeting timer, and talk time all in one place. When the meeting is over, you'll get a comprehensive report with an instant meeting recap, transcript, audio + video playback, and AI-driven recomm...

Grain

Grain

grain.com

Grain is an AI-powered meeting recording tool that makes it easy for people in customer-focused roles to understand and advocate the needs of their customers. Grain connects to meeting platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams to automate note-taking, record-keeping, and insight capture f...

Profit.co

Profit.co

profit.co

Profit.co's OKR software helps your organisation in executing your strategies using an OKR centric approach. Profit.co allows you to iterate faster using the Plan-Execute-Engage-Learn cycle every quarter. You can plan and align OKRs at the beginning of the quarter, track your execution with weekly c...

Notiv

Notiv

notiv.com

Notiv, the meeting intelligence solution that drives better business outcomes from your conversations. With Notiv, you can automatically: - Capture your conversation - Get a secure, transcribed record of what was discussed - Summarize what was said for a quick review - Share important moments from y...

Demodesk

Demodesk

demodesk.com

Demodesk is the leading platform for virtual sales. Schedule meetings on auto-pilot, run professional video meetings, and coach sales teams in real-time with AI. 100% GDPR compliant, enterprise-grade security and support. The platform automates repetitive tasks and streamlines the entire sales proce...

Hypercontext

Hypercontext

hypercontext.com

Hypercontext helps managers run more effective meetings that tie back to their OKRs & Reviews and is trusted by over 100k managers in companies like Netflix, Reprise, Centercode, PolicyMe, and more. Managers use our app to run their 1:1s, team meetings, and OKRs in one workflow that increases the od...

Sembly

Sembly

sembly.ai

Sembly SaaS solution that enables managers and teams to records, transcribes and generates smart meeting summaries with meeting minutes. Works with Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams. Sembly is available in English & 42+ languages across Web, iOS & Android mobile apps. The smartest AI meeting ass...

Range

Range

range.co

Range is the place for remote and hybrid teams to check in with each other, whether async or in real-time. Run efficient check-ins and meetings on your team's preferred schedule that allow you all to know: – Know who’s working on what, who needs help, and how they’re feeling – Answer daily team ques...

Vowel

Vowel

vowel.com

Vowel is an AI-powered video-conferencing and meeting tool. With ai-powered meeting summaries, Vowel makes every meeting more inclusive and worthwhile, with a simple, secure, and reliable experience. Host, record, transcribe, clip, search, and share meetings — no add-ons required! Key features: - AI...

Boardable

Boardable

boardable.com

Less stress — More time to plan mission-critical meetings — Better data to increase board engagement and ROI. One platform, many solutions. High-Performing Boards Start With Boardable - Transform & future-proof your board at scale. Our purpose-built platform is optimized for communication, governan...

WorkBoard

WorkBoard

myworkboard.com

WorkBoard is a leading provider of enterprise strategy execution and OKR software, offering organization-wide alignment and accountability to companies across the globe. Intel, VMware, Renault, AstraZeneca, National Grid, 3M, Workday, and many others rely on WorkBoard's platform, playbook, and exper...

Officevibe

Officevibe

officevibe.com

Workleap Officevibe offers simple tools for engagement, recognition, and performance management. It enables HR leaders to team up with their managers to quickly transform feedback into concrete actions, build a culture of meaningful recognition, and drive continuous performance management. It empowe...

Clockwise

Clockwise

getclockwise.com

Clockwise is an AI-powered calendar solution that optimizes the workday by building smarter schedules for everyone. The company has created over 5 million hours of time for focused work as part of its mission to help people/teams/businesses make time for the things that matter most. More than 15,000...

Claap

Claap

claap.io

Claap is an all-in-one Video Workspace combining screen recording, meeting recording and video wiki all in one place. With Claap you can: - Replace your next meeting with a short video. And get feedback faster with annotations, threads and video replies - Record your meetings with highlights, transc...

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy