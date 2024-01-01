Layman Law is a legal AI tool designed to help professionals understand complex legal language quickly and easily. It simplifies legal documents, making it easier for users to comprehend the nitty-gritty details of contracts without the need for expensive legal fees. The tool offers a range of features to support this goal. Professionals can upload PDFs and receive answers to complex legal jargon, allowing them to navigate through documents with ease. Layman Law also includes a browser extension, enabling users to access legal clarity on any legal term, in any language, regardless of where they are online. The extension acts as a reading partner, instantly decoding complex legal jargon and providing clarity. If users come across a confusing legal clause, they can simply drop it into Layman Law's converter, which will instantly explain its meaning. Additionally, professionals can engage in conversations about their legal documents with Layman Law, gaining answers to any questions they may have. Layman Law offers several pricing plans, including a free option and monthly and annual subscription options with various benefits such as conversion limits, reader uploads, and storage capacities. Overall, Layman Law simplifies legal language, making it accessible and easy to understand for professionals, saving them time, cost, and potential confusion when dealing with legal documents.

Website: layman.law

