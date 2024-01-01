The Lawgeex AI-powered platform automates and accelerates contracting, enabling legal teams to offload routine work and refocus on more strategic issues. Lawgeex provides rapid time-to-value and offers modules for contract-lifecycle automation, including drafting, negotiation, extraction, and storage. Lawgeex has been recognized by Gartner and HBO’s VICE as a leading force in bringing powerful innovation and technology to the legal world. Dozens of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies trust Lawgeex to help them maximize the value of their human resources while reducing risk and cost.

Website: lawgeex.com

