Lariat Data
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: lariatdata.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Lariat Data on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Observability for Data Engineering Teams. Lariat is a Continuous Data Quality monitoring platform to discover data bugs before your consumers do. Ensure data products don’t break even as business logic, input data and infrastructure change.
Website: lariatdata.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Lariat Data. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.