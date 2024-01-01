Covers local LA news, events, food and entertainment; targeted at young urbanites. LAist is the trusted friend showing you what's happening in your neighborhood and why it matters. Telling stories from inside the deepest pothole to the top of Mt. Wilson -- and beyond. We are part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network that operates across the region, reaching from Santa Barbara down to Los Angeles and Orange Counties, and out to the Coachella Valley. SCPR informs and interacts with our communities on the radio and through our websites, social media, apps and live events.

Website: laist.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to LAist. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.