Top Laetro Alternatives
VEED
veed.io
Video editing made simple. Create videos with a single click. Add subtitles, transcribe audio and more.
Runway
runwayml.com
Runway is an applied AI research company shaping the next era of art, entertainment and human creativity. Everything you need to edit video, fast. Magical AI tools, realtime collaboration, precision editing, and more. Your next-generation video creation suite.
D-ID
d-id.com
D-ID is a nexus of innovation in the generative AI landscape, transforming still photographs into dynamic AI video narratives and interactive experiences featuring digital people. Its robust API is unique in its ability to enable real-time video generation which is central to live streaming and inte...
Opus Clip
opus.pro
OpusClip is a generative AI video editing platform that effortlessly turns your long footage into viral-ready shorts with a single click. Opus Clip is built with the mission to democratize video content creation, making it accessible to anyone with a story to tell or a passion to share, not just th...
DeepBrain AI
deepbrain.io
Create AI-generated videos quickly using simple text. Support Multi Language TTS with Metahuman. Talk to Realistic AI Avatar.
Synthesia
synthesia.io
Synthesia is the rated AI video creation platform. Thousands of companies use it to create videos in 120 languages, saving up to 80% of their time and budget. Trusted by Accenture, BBC, Google, Amazon and more. Create AI videos by simply typing in text. Easy to use, cheap and scalable. Make engagin...
Simplified
simplified.com
Simplified is a design and collaboration platform for modern marketing teams. Now it's possible to make fast and on-brand content across all the channels without having to manually edit after uploading the assets; Simplified does it all for you! This way you minimalize hassle while giving marketers ...
Rask.ai
rask.ai
Meet Rask AI – a one-stop-shop localization tool that allows content creators and companies to translate their videos into 130+ languages quickly and efficiently. With "Text-to-Voice" and "Voice Cloning" technologies, they can add a professional-quality voiceover to videos without the need for recor...
Elai.io
elai.io
Elai.io is an All-in-One AI video generation platform for corporate learning. Trusted by over 2000 clients, including top companies such as Fujitsu, Beiersdorf, Generali, and others, Elai allows you to generate interactive video content narrated by digital human presenters in minutes, without the ne...
Yepic Studio
yepic.ai
Create AI video in minutes with Yepic Studio. Dub live videoconferencing with VidVoice. Personalise and scale AI video with our API. Try for free.
Hippo Video
hippovideo.io
Hippo Video is an Interactive video CX platform thats helps you create & share (contextually) personalized videos easily, faster, and at scale, which results in higher engagement (email opens, meetings booked & opportunities). Hippo Video, since its launch, has acquired more than 1.5 million users a...
Colossyan
colossyan.com
Here at Colossyan, the future of learning was builded by AI video. Colossyan's easy-to-use AI video platform is reshaping the landscape of L&D content creation. Join top companies like Novartis, Continental, WSP, and Paramount and say goodbye to expensive filming, scheduling delays, and low engagem...
Munch
getmunch.com
Munch is the new home for content professionals. It provides automatic content repurposing, intelligent distribution, and data-driven content creation using the latest AI technology Munch extracts the most engaging, trending and impactful clips from your long-form videos, using state of the art gen...
Hour One
hourone.ai
Hour One revolutionizes content creation for businesses by centralizing all workflows in one AI-powered platform. We boast the market's most lifelike avatars, featuring natural movements that vividly animate your business messages. Our templates, customizable to any brand, empower teams to craft per...
Typecast
typecast.ai
The online AI voice generator that can turn your text into life-like speech. Over 300+ hyper-realistic voices. Create your content just the way you want it!
Exemplary AI
exemplary.ai
Exemplary AI is an all-in-one content creation tool, that integrates AI-powered multilingual transcription, translation, and content generation into a single platform. Its user-friendly interface enables effortless insight extraction and content creation, including summaries, audiograms, subtitles, ...
Vidon.ai
vidon.ai
idon.ai automatically generates engaging shareable videos from your blog posts. Use video to standout on social, rank higher on Google, and share your content on video only platforms. Key Benefits: * Stand out on Social: Share a teaser video to your new blog post on social media. Leads prefer cons...
SpiritMe
spiritme.tech
Instant video production with digital avatars Type any text and we will generate a video where you will say it, like real, with your appearance, voice and emotions
PodcastAI
podcastai.com
PodcastAI is a platform that uses advanced AI tools to streamline podcast production by offering features like quick transcription, speaker identification, meta-data generation, and enabling AI host interactions.
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast is a tailored B2B Events Platform that transforms marketing through the effortless hosting of engaging digital and in-person events. Thousands of enterprise B2B marketers, from companies like Adobe, Microsoft, Zuora, and Mailchimp, leverage Goldcast to boost attendance, create captivating e...
Gan AI
gan.ai
Record just once and personalize videos at scale for every user at every touchpoint across the customer journey. Before Gan.ai, brands could only make personalized text-based campaigns, inserting the name of the user in an email or SMS, or at best as a text graphic inside a video. With Gan.ai, the ...
Tavus
tavus.io
Tavus is leading the way for immersive, hyper-personalized videos that actually look and sound like you – and scale like no other platform. Give your audience an experience to remember with real-time videos made just for them.
Metaphysic.ai Pro
metaphysic.ai
Metaphysic PRO helps you build a valuable portfolio of face, voice and performance data across your lifetime, including imagery of your face, recordings of your voice or video of your performance.
makereels.ai
makereels.ai
AI Text to Reels Maker is a productivity tool that generates reels from text or content such as Facts, Statistics, Quizzes, Insights, and Educational about a topic. All reels include voice narration using advanced AI or a cloned version of your voice. With its autopilot mode, it facilitates the auto...
Desk AI
desks.ai
Desk AI is a platform to create personalized sales, marketing, and training videos using AI presenters. * Deliver Customer Education at Scale * Deliver at the Speed of Need * Use Google Reviews, PDF, CSV, Images, Blogs * Create Data-Driven Customer Education Videos in Minutes With Desk AI, you ca...
Pipio
pipio.ai
Creating professional AI videos is now simple with just typing, clicking, and dragging. Pipio offers over 100 realistic virtual spokespeople that can be fully customized to match your needs. These AI avatars can speak in 40+ languages with diverse accents, serving as your personal videographer for m...
X-Me
x-me.ai
Text inputs to generate your AI avatar videos! Just 10 seconds!
Vidext
vidext.io
Create presenter-led video courses that engage and inspire your workforce and that can easily be updated, translated and personalized. Explain, pitch and sell it with video. Create narrated video presentations, in the 40 languages available at Vidext, at the convenience of typing in text. Say goodby...
Rizzle
rizzle.com
Rizzle creates teasers, highlights, and clips from podcasts and videos. Using AI, Rizzle reduces the editing time from 8+ hours to less than 30 minutes. Rizzle is partnered with Getty Images, MapTiler, OpenAI, Anthropic, and others to bring exceptional quality videos.
Reface
reface.ai
Reface – here you can swap faces in videos and GIFs with just one selfie, animate photos and turn photos into cartoons.