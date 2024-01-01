Enhance your experience with the desktop app for LabiDesk on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

LabiDesk is a Helpcenter software with multiple support channels: Knowledge Base, Shared Email Inbox/ Ticketing System, HelpWidget, Chat. It helps manage incoming requests, onboarding, and communication with the customers. - Customizable HelpCenter with Articles & FAQ for Self Service; - HelpWidget with automatic replies, to reduce the number of incoming requests; - Shared Email Inbox/ Ticketing System to properly and in a timely manner work on the customer issues; - Canned Responses/ Macros for your Agents; - SLA, Department and Agents Roles, and Routing.

Website: labidesk.com

