Website: kualitee.com

Kualitee is an AI powered, test management platform that helps teams streamline their testing processes and deliver high-quality software faster. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including test case management, test execution, defect management, and reporting and analytics. It's Gen AI engine, Hootie , generates test cases based on user stories and test scenarios. Through strong traceability , Kualitee makes it easy to find and fix bugs, so your software turns out to be the best it can be. You can choose between cloud or on-premise plans and integrate with a host of other leading software tools. Kualitee is highly scalable and customizable, making it ideal for teams of all sizes.
Categories:
Software Development
Software Testing Tools

