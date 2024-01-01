KTern.AI

KTern.AI

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: ktern.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for KTern.AI on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

KTern.AI is an SAP Spotlight Partner with the vision to inspire and democratize SAP centric Digital Transformation as a Service (DXaaS). With the DXaaS Automation Platform, KTern.AI ensures success in SAP investments for enterprise customers & partners. KTern.AI is a global leader in offering cognitive, industry cloud digital workplace with tribal knowledge intelligence & data-driven hyperautomation. KTern.AI simplifies the effort in SAP assessments, greenfield, conversion, SDT, upgrades & AMS projects, testing, custom code adaptation and change impact mining. KTern.AI provides continuous automation value in end-to-end SAP digital transformation cycles, leading to 7x times accelerated transformations with 24% reduction in overall effort. KTern.AI offers 5 digital automation streams to boost the success rate of SAP Digital Transformations in enterprises : (1) Digital Maps - Plan your SAP transformations, driven by rapid and comprehensive assessments (2) Digital Projects - Ensure productive governance in your SAP transformation projects with remote efficiency (3) Digital Process - Orchestrate your SAP process lifecycle with tribal knowledge base & integrity led experience (4) Digital Labs - Gain ultimate control and ensure your business reliability with SAP test intelligence (5) Digital Mines - Avoid business disruptions with risk-free releases, optimized testing & Intelligent SAP DevOps You can contact us through: https://ktern.com/contact Email: [email protected]
Categories:
Business
Software Testing Tools

Website: ktern.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to KTern.AI. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Postman Web

Postman Web

postman.com

UserTesting

UserTesting

usertesting.com

BrowserStack

BrowserStack

browserstack.com

Hotjar

Hotjar

hotjar.com

Qase

Qase

qase.io

Userfeel

Userfeel

userfeel.com

Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs

saucelabs.com

Browserling

Browserling

browserling.com

TestProject

TestProject

testproject.io

GetWhy

GetWhy

getwhy.io

UserZoom

UserZoom

userzoom.com

Rainforest QA

Rainforest QA

rainforestqa.com

You Might Also Like

Loadmill

Loadmill

loadmill.com

BotSpice

BotSpice

botspice.com

TestGrid

TestGrid

testgrid.io

Tayo

Tayo

tayohr.com

ADVANCE.AI

ADVANCE.AI

advance.ai

Virtuoso

Virtuoso

virtuoso.qa

Wordfast

Wordfast

wordfast.com

Boomi

Boomi

boomi.com

TestProject

TestProject

testproject.io

RFP360

RFP360

rfp360.com

HeadSpin

HeadSpin

headspin.io

The Stack

The Stack

thestack.technology

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy