KTern.AI is an SAP Spotlight Partner with the vision to inspire and democratize SAP centric Digital Transformation as a Service (DXaaS). With the DXaaS Automation Platform, KTern.AI ensures success in SAP investments for enterprise customers & partners. KTern.AI is a global leader in offering cognitive, industry cloud digital workplace with tribal knowledge intelligence & data-driven hyperautomation. KTern.AI simplifies the effort in SAP assessments, greenfield, conversion, SDT, upgrades & AMS projects, testing, custom code adaptation and change impact mining. KTern.AI provides continuous automation value in end-to-end SAP digital transformation cycles, leading to 7x times accelerated transformations with 24% reduction in overall effort. KTern.AI offers 5 digital automation streams to boost the success rate of SAP Digital Transformations in enterprises : (1) Digital Maps - Plan your SAP transformations, driven by rapid and comprehensive assessments (2) Digital Projects - Ensure productive governance in your SAP transformation projects with remote efficiency (3) Digital Process - Orchestrate your SAP process lifecycle with tribal knowledge base & integrity led experience (4) Digital Labs - Gain ultimate control and ensure your business reliability with SAP test intelligence (5) Digital Mines - Avoid business disruptions with risk-free releases, optimized testing & Intelligent SAP DevOps You can contact us through: https://ktern.com/contact Email: [email protected]

