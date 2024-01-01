Top Koxy AI Alternatives
Appsmith
appsmith.com
Appsmith is an open-source platform that helps developers build beautiful and powerful internal apps that talk to multiple data sources. From a customer support portal, a sales dashboard, a marketing tracker, an admin panel to an easy-to-use CRUD frontend for your data, you can build apps for all yo...
Hasura Cloud
hasura.io
Hasura gives you instant GraphQL & REST APIs on new & existing data sources. Connect Hasura to your data & get APIs in under a minute.
Presto API
prestoapi.com
PrestoAPI is one of the only no code, cloud based, tools to generate REST API’s. It lets developers instantly generate RESTful APIs from any data source, eliminating back-end development of modern mobile, web, and IoT applications.
BuildShip
buildship.com
BuildShip is a lowcode visual backend builder that lets you ship APIs, scheduled jobs, backend cloud functions instantly. Powered by AI, create your own workflow nodes, connect to any tool, database and create scalable backend for your apps. BuildShip by Rowy Inc. is backed by top-tier investors in...
Syncloop
syncloop.com
Syncloop is a visual API development platform that helps developers create APIs faster and easier. It supports various features such as basic modules, cron jobs, promote builds, team collaboration, wrapper services, and cloud environments. Syncloop also offers different pricing plans for shared, ded...
Jetic
jetic.io
Jetic is a cloud-native API and application integration platform based on Apache Camel, enabling developers to engineer, deliver, and maintain scalable APIs and integrations.