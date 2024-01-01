KorrAI

KorrAI

Website: korrai.com

Tracking Millimetre-Scale Movements from Space. At KorrAI, we measures ground motion (land subsidence) from satellites, identifying risk before it becomes disaster. We offer fast and accurate risk maps to diverse industries, enabling smarter decisions in a changing climate.

