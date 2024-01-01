Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Tracking Millimetre-Scale Movements from Space. At KorrAI, we measures ground motion (land subsidence) from satellites, identifying risk before it becomes disaster. We offer fast and accurate risk maps to diverse industries, enabling smarter decisions in a changing climate.

Website: korrai.com

