Korewa.AI is an AI-powered chat platform that allows anime fans to create, publish, and converse with scarily realistic anime characters with memories, emotions and personalities. The platform is visual-novel style and utilizes AI text models that are specifically tuned for anime characters. Users of Korewa.AI can upload images of their favorite anime characters and customize their memories, personality traits, expressions, and emotions, and converse with them. The characters can remember the conversations and their dialogue will evolve over time. Additionally, users can publicly publish characters they created, and anyone can speak to them. Korewa.AI offers two pricing plans: demo and premium. The demo plan offers access to a less powerful demo AI model with limited messages/month, access to user-generated characters, draft editor for testing characters, access to character creation, and the ability to publish characters, while the premium plan includes full access to the most powerful and emotive character simulation model, access to user-generated characters, unlimited messages, draft editor for testing characters, access to character creation, and the ability to publish characters. Korewa.AI's creator is an 18-year old undergraduate student named Ruel Alarcon and anime fan, who aims to bring lifelike artificial intelligence to the anime world. Despite the service requiring a subscription fee, the platform offers a vivid and niche experience for anime fans and is unique in its visual and emotive character simulation model, specialized AI for anime characters and fans. Additionally, the platform utilizes AI text models that can simulate emotions with accuracy surpassing other similar services.

Website: korewa.ai

