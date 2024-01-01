koolio.ai is an AI-driven platform that makes creating podcasts quick and simple. It provides a web-based interface with intuitive tools and features designed for creators of all skill levels. Koolio.ai provides the ability to record or upload audio, transcribe each speaker, collaborate with others, and auto-select sound effects and music based on the context of the podcast. It also provides advanced audio manipulation and editing capabilities such as cutting, copying, pasting, and inserting audio clips. Users can also add fades and other effects to their podcast. koolio.ai simplifies the complex process of creating a podcast, allowing users to take an idea to a completed podcast in a matter of minutes.

Website: koolio.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to koolio.ai. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.