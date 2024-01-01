Koko

Koko

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: kokocares.org

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Koko on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Koko provides free mental health support to millions of struggling young people online. When they encounter harmful content, we guide them to free helplines, peer support, and self-help courses. Our approach is evidence based, ethical and responsible.

Website: kokocares.org

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Koko. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

GoodTherapy

GoodTherapy

goodtherapy.org

Tava Health

Tava Health

tavahealth.com

MyMind

MyMind

mymind.org

Lyra

Lyra

lyrahealth.com

Clover Learning

Clover Learning

cloverlearning.com

Greenspace

Greenspace

greenspacehealth.ca

CU Health

CU Health

cuhealth.com.au

PragerU

PragerU

prageru.com

Talkspace

Talkspace

talkspace.com

Gan Jing World

Gan Jing World

ganjing.com

truDigital

truDigital

trudigital.com

Give Lively

Give Lively

givelively.org

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy