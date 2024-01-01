Knowmax is an AI-powered, full-suite Knowledge Management solution built by CX experts to help you deliver first-rate customer experience across touchpoints. We have been working with Fortune 500 companies enabling them to deliver customer delight through strategic knowledge management. Our KM modules, viz knowledge base articles & FAQs, visual how-to guides, and cognitive decision trees, are purpose-built to make contextual and actionable knowledge readily available to your support champions and customers with minimal effort. With our no-code DIY content creation capabilities, you do not need any technical expertise to create content. Our native integrations with CRM and contact center technology enable users to access relevant information right where they are without switching multiple screens. Born out of a contact center, we understand the numberless roadblocks customer-focused companies face and believe that the right knowledge at the right time makes a difference in shaping customer experiences. Our next-gen KM platform is built with this understanding to enable you to rise above your customers' ever-evolving expectations by making your knowledge work for you.

Website: km.knowmax.ai

