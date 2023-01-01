Knack has been a pioneer in the No Code space for over a decade with over 5000 customers from SMBs to the largest Enterprises in the Fortune 500. Knack empowers everyday innovators to easily overcome critical business challenges. By leveraging Knack’s intuitive no-code platform and expert builder network, teams can quickly build custom applications that collect and manage data, automate processes and move workflows online. This saves you time as business builders can create and modify workflows and are empowered to solve their own challenges. Knack helps solve a variety of functional use cases such as customer and vendor portals, custom CRM and Project Management apps, LMS systems, invoicing and contracts management, logistics and supply chain, airline scheduling, member directories and volunteer management, real estate and tenant management, Healthcare (HIPAA), apps for State and Local government communications, and more. Knack helps non-programmers easily build beautiful, data-driven web apps. Data can be imported from spreadsheets and converted to an online database. Tools like search, forms, and tables are used to build web apps that work with the data. We offer special editions for Healthcare (HIPAA), Government (GovCloud), and SOC2 compliance. Apps can be published to any site and adapt to the surrounding design. Multiple versions can be published to different sites and for different audiences. Developers can extend these apps with a RESTful API, custom CSS, and JS event handlers.

