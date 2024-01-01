Top Keyword Insights Alternatives
Google Trends
trends.google.com
Google Trends is a website by Google that analyzes the popularity of top search queries in Google Search across various regions and languages. The website uses graphs to compare the search volume of different queries over time. On August 5, 2008, Google launched Google Insights for Search, a more s...
Google Search Console
google.com
Google Search Console is a web service by Google which allows webmasters to check indexing status and optimize visibility of their websites. Until May 20, 2015 the service was called Google Webmaster Tools. In January 2018, Google introduced a new version of the search console, with changes to the...
Ahrefs
ahrefs.com
Ahrefs Pte. Ltd. is a software company that develops online SEO tools and free educational materials for marketing professionals. Ahrefs all-in-one SEO toolset can help you with: - Competitor research: unveil your competitor's organic keywords, backlink strategies and PPC keywords - Link Building: f...
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for com...
Bing Webmaster Tools
bing.com
Bing Webmaster Tools is a free service as part of Microsoft's Bing search engine which allows webmasters to add their websites to the Bing index crawler, see their site's performance in Bing and a lot more.
Writesonic
writesonic.com
Writesonic is an AI writing and image generation platform with a mission to empower everyone in the world to create any form of content 10X faster. It's like Canva for writing, with tools that simplify the process of creating, editing, and publishing SEO-optimized articles, blog posts, ads, landing ...
Ubersuggest
neilpatel.com
Advanced: The Simple Process That Works To Turn Ice Cold Prospects Into Happy Customers (w/ Automated Conversion Funnels & Sequences).
SmartTask
smarttask.io
SmartTask is the best online collaboration tool to manage your team's progress. Simple yet Powerful enough to handle all business operations. Track tasks, projects, customer interactions and stay connected with team's progress
SE Ranking
seranking.com
SE Ranking is a robust SEO toolkit that best suits small to medium sized agencies and in-house teams. Unique and advanced datasets help SEO pros in developing and executing effective SEO strategies. SE Ranking offers dedicated tools for automating every major SEO task, including keyword and competit...
Frase
frase.io
Frase is the industry-leading AI Writing platform. Frase AI helps you research, write, and optimize high-quality SEO content in minutes instead of hours.
WriterZen
writerzen.net
The pioneer content SEO toolset that simplifies your content lifecycle from creation to conversion, explicitly tailored for any SEO expertise level. WriterZen stands out from its competitors by helping you simplify your content creation workflow.
GetGenie Ai
getgenie.ai
Generate long-form content, short copies, and everything in between with the power of GetGenie AI — your personal content & SEO assistant. Analyze keywords, forum questions, and your competitors to start ruling the SERPs — utilizing the AI magic of Genie!
DreamHost
dreamhost.com
Improve your search engine rankings and drive more customers to your website with do-it-yourself tools, insights, and a personalized step-by-step SEO plan. DreamHost SEO Toolkit features include - ... Show More Comprehensive Website Audit - Personalized SEO Plan with Tasks - Weekly & Monthly Progres...
Surfer
surferseo.com
Surfer empowers agencies, teams, and marketers to conquer SEO with accessible tools and data-driven insights. We provide a clear pathway to simpler, smarter SEO growth, taking the guesswork out of the process. Say goodbye to second-guessing: - Effortlessly achieve topical authority with our innovati...
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sell smarter with 360° digital insights on eCommerce, publisher, and advertiser prospects. With Similarweb’s unique traffic and engagement data, you get full visibility into every part of a prospect’s digital strategy and performance, enabling you to find new opportunities and craft pitches that win...
Keyword Tool
keywordtool.io
Keyword Tool is #1 (FREE) alternative to Google Ads Keyword Planner for SEO & PPC keyword research ᐈ Generate 1,000s ✅ long-tail keywords in seconds!
Keyword Revealer
keywordrevealer.com
Keyword Revealer is the only SEO platform you will need. Hundreds of thousands of marketers used Keyword Revealer to get measurable results from digital marketing.
RankIQ
rankiq.com
Write Blog Posts that Rank on Google's 1st Page. Our AI-powered SEO toolset is built just for bloggers. It tells you what to put in your post and title, so you can write perfectly optimized content in half the time. We also have a hand-picked library of the lowest competition high traffic keywords f...
MarketMuse
marketmuse.com
MarketMuse accelerates content creation, reinventing how marketers improve organic search rankings, drive expertise in their industry and impact revenue. MarketMuse Suite, an AI-powered Content Intelligence and Strategy Platform, analyzes millions of articles on demand, uncovering gaps and opportuni...
Keyword Search
keywordsearch.com
KeywordSearch helps users discover the most powerful YouTube Keywords using our AI Algorithm that was developed by the top YouTube marketing experts in the world. KeywordSearch also allows users to discover the best video placements for YouTube Ads to maximize conversions as well as research competi...
SpyFu
spyfu.com
SpyFu is a competitive intelligence tool for SEO and PPC. You can type in a domain to see all of the keywords it ranks for (including the content that ranks), the ads it buys on Google, and its strongest competitors. You can also do deep keyword research. Find the domains that buy it or rank for it-...
GetKeywords
getkeywords.io
Tired of scrolling through thousands of keyword suggestions with no real meaning & outdated data? Looking for city-level data with 100k+ Locations & Billions of Keyword Ideas? Focusing on next generation SEO - which cares about audience behavior & patterns, instead of Volume & CPC only with keyword ...
Moz
moz.com
The Moz Local platform brings a robust local technology solution — driving more accurate listings management, actionable insights, automation of duplicate deletion, and review management. Moz Local will help you to better own and manage your physical location data than ever before. Deeper integratio...
SEOmonitor
seomonitor.com
SEOmonitor is the platform that empowers SEO agencies to plan and track keyword performance with high accuracy, connect organic keywords with conversions and sessions, forecast SEO with high precision & algorithm transparency, and research keywords and websites with no restrictions to data. All of t...
AccuRanker
accuranker.com
AccuRanker is the world’s fastest, most accurate keyword rank tracking for Enterprise SEO and SEO Agencies. Our software provides over 32,000 customers with the features they “can’t live without”. In-depth analytics combined with a powerful infrastructure takes the guesswork out of the equation by p...
SEOptimer
seoptimer.com
SEOptimer is a Website Audit & Reporting platform which can comprehensively review a website in under 30 seconds. We review and report on the important factors Search Engines care about when ranking a page, as well as things that matter to users such as page load speed and mobile usability. Small bu...
ContextMinds
contextminds.com
ContextMinds is a free tool which helps you to brainstorm, research and plan content projects in one place. You can create content outlines, briefs or even a whole strategy with its powerfull AI database ensuring you never run out of ideas and always find the right keywords for your content. Contex...
AgencyAnalytics
agencyanalytics.com
AgencyAnalytics is the only reporting platform designed specifically for marketing agencies. The easy-to-use platform saves you time, improves reporting processes, and impresses your clients with insightful reports and live, customizable marketing dashboards that showcase your full marketing impact....
SEOmatic
seomatic.ai
SEOmatic helps you automate and scale your content marketing with Programmatic SEO and AI. Set up a website for SEO in 10 minutes. No coding or design skills required.
Sitechecker
sitechecker.pro
Sitechecker is an easy-to-use platform to measure, track, and improve your search visibility. It is a must-have toolkit for website owners, marketing agencies owners, SEO specialists, marketers, and product managers. More websites you working on, more time you spent on a daily routine when checking ...