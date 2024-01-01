Top Keypup Alternatives
GitHub
github.com
GitHub, Inc. is an American multinational corporation that provides hosting for software development and version control using Git. It offers the distributed version control and source code management (SCM) functionality of Git, plus its own features. It provides access control and several collabora...
Jira
atlassian.com
JIRA is the tracker for teams planning and building great products. Thousands of teams choose JIRA to capture and organize issues, assign work, and follow team activity. At your desk or on the go with the new mobile interface, JIRA helps your team get the job done.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, ...
GitLab
gitlab.com
GitLab is a web-based DevOps lifecycle tool that provides a Git-repository manager providing wiki, issue-tracking and continuous integration and deployment pipeline features, using an open-source license, developed by GitLab Inc. The software was created by Ukrainian developers Dmitriy Zaporozhets a...
Shortcut
shortcut.com
Shortcut (formerly Clubhouse) - Work on coding, not the tool. Project management has never been easier. We bring the flow to your software team's workflow. Plan, collaborate, build, and measure success with Shortcut. 500K developers use Shortcut for managing software projects. Free forever for sma...
YouTrack
jetbrains.com
A project management tool that can be adapted to your processes to help you deliver great products. Track projects and tasks, use agile boards, plan sprints and releases, keep a knowledge base, work with reports and dashboards, create workflows that follow your business processes. Never force your p...
Backlog
backlog.com
Backlog is your all-in-one online tool for project management, task tracking, version control, and bug tracking. Bringing together project and code management, teams can plan work, track progress, and release code in one platform. Teams use Backlog to increase transparency, break down silos, work mo...
Sentry
sentry.io
For software teams, Sentry is essential for monitoring application code health. From Error tracking to Performance monitoring, developers can see clearer, solve quicker, and learn continuously about their applications - from the frontend to the backend. Loved by over 3.5 million developers and more ...
HackerOne
hackerone.com
HackerOne is a vulnerability coordination and bug bounty platform that connects businesses with penetration testers and cybersecurity researchers. It was one of the first companies, along with Synack and Bugcrowd, to embrace and utilize crowd-sourced security and cybersecurity researchers as linchpi...
Linear
linear.app
Linear helps streamline software projects, sprints, tasks, and bug tracking. It's built for high-performance teams.
OpenProject
openproject.org
OpenProject is the leading free and open source project management software. As a web-based solution it gives all team members access to all project-related information from anywhere at any time. OpenProject supports your projects throughout the whole life cycle with any chosen project management me...
Wrike
wrike.com
Wrike is the most powerful work management platform. Built for teams and organizations looking to collaborate, create, and exceed every day, Wrike brings everyone and all work into a single place to remove complexity, increase productivity, and free people up to focus on their most purposeful work. ...
Teamwork
teamwork.com
Teamwork.com is the only platform with best-in-class client operations combined with easy-to-use project management that teams love. Deliver work on time and on budget, eliminate client chaos, and understand profitability, all in one platform. Headquartered in Cork, Ireland and founded by a team who...
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And w...
todo.vu
todo.vu
todo.vu combines task and project management with time tracking and billing to provide a versatile, all-in-one productivity tool for freelancers, consultants and teams. Managing any number of client-related or in-house tasks is made simple. Capture tasks quickly, organize your workload visually, del...
Zoho BugTracker
zoho.com
Zoho BugTracker is the collaborative bug tracking software from Zoho, a brand trusted by more than 35 million users worldwide. BugTracker helps you track the life cycle of bugs from beginning to closure, making sure that you build and ship great products on time every time. Set up automatic notifica...
SonarCloud
sonarcloud.io
SonarCloud is a cloud-based alternative of the SonarQube platform, offering continuous code quality and security analysis as a service. SonarCloud integrates seamlessly with popular version control and CI/CD platforms such as GitHub, Bitbucket, and Azure DevOps. It provides static code analysis to i...
Geckoboard
geckoboard.com
Geckoboard is a hassle-free tool for building and sharing real-time business dashboards. Designed to help team leads surface live data for their team and across their organization, Geckoboard integrates directly with over 80 different tools and services to help you pull in your data and get a profes...
GitClear
gitclear.com
Code. Learn. Repeat. Next-level software developer metrics, powered by a code review tool unlike any other. GitClear helps engineering teams work together to track Google DORA stats, reduce tech debt and ship faster.
Rollbar
rollbar.com
Proactively discover, predict, and resolve errors in real-time with Rollbar’s continuous code improvement platform. Rollbar provides full coverage across all the applications that your users depend on and love. Automate real-time error response, ensure happier customers and more productive developme...
Bugsnag
bugsnag.com
BugSnag monitors apps for errors and delivers actionable insights to improve app stability so you can make data-driven decisions on whether to focus on feature building or bug fixing. BugSnag delivers real-time visibility into your application with powerful segmentation and focused alerts to priorit...
LogRocket
logrocket.com
Modern Frontend Monitoring and Product Analytics. LogRocket combines session replay, performance monitoring, and product analytics – empowering software teams to create the ideal web and mobile product experience
Jellyfish
jellyfish.co
Jellyfish is the leading Engineering Management Platform, providing complete visibility into engineering organizations, the work they do, and how they operate. By analyzing engineering signals from Git and Jira and contextual business data from roadmapping, incident response, HR, calendar, and colla...
Marker.io
marker.io
Marker.io: The Ultimate Feedback Solution for Web Development Teams. Overview: Marker.io is a revolutionary tool transforming how web development teams collect, manage, and act on feedback. Whether you're a bustling web agency, a dynamic SaaS company, or managing intricate e-commerce platforms, Mar...
Assembla
assembla.com
Assembla is the most secure version control and project collaboration platform in the world. We provide secure cloud hosting for Subversion, Perforce and Git repositories with integrated project management for more than 5,500 customers around the globe. Assembla helps development teams meet and even...
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap is a user feedback platform designed for product teams to gather product-specific insights, accelerate user testing, and improve stakeholder feedback loops. Product teams strive for user-centric processes and rely on Usersnap to gain clarity for product decisions. Companies such as Red Hat,...
Planisware
planisware.com
Planisware is the editor of the Enterprise Project Portfolio Management (EPPM) software Planisware V6 (formerly known as OPX2) targeting multiple industries – including energy, medical devices, high-tech, aerospace & defense, chemicals, government, pharmaceutical, and automotive. Over the past five...
DoneDone
donedone.com
If you're looking for the most essential features in a task tracker and shared inbox, look no further than DoneDone. We work hard to make our product simple and easy to use, so you can focus on getting your work done. With DoneDone, customer support and product teams can work together more efficient...
Harness
harness.io
Harness Continuous Delivery is a software delivery solution that automatically deploy, verify, and roll back artifacts without toil. Harness uses AI/ML to manage, verify, and roll back your deployments so you don't have to suffer through software deployments. Deliver software faster, with visibility...
Instabug
instabug.com
Instabug is a software company that provides bug reporting, app performance monitoring, crash reporting, in-app chats, and user surveys for mobile apps. The company founded in 2014.As of September 2019, Instabug has reached over 25,000 companies, 400 millions reported issues and feedbacks received, ...