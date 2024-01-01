Keeping

Website: keeping.com

Keeping is the world's first customer support platform integrated with Gmail. Assign customer support requests to teammates, leave private notes, and set status - all right from inside Gmail. Founded in 2016 and based in New York, we built Keeping for teams that do more than just customer support. If you are busy juggling important customer requests with the rest of your job, then we're glad you found us, because we built Keeping for you.
Categories:
Productivity
Help Desk Software

