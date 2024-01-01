Kasookoo
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: kasookoo.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Kasookoo on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Kasookoo is a cloud-based business phone solution. Instead of having multiple phone lines and desk phones, Kasookoo is an app based on your mobile and/or desktop with a virtual receptionist, call routing and transferring, conference calling and cheap international calls. This allows the user to manage a whole team of employees through their existing mobile phones, and allows for the team to have unlimited outgoing calls to the UK, US and Canada.
Categories:
Website: kasookoo.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Kasookoo. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.