Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Karate Labs on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Open-SourceTest Automation Platform. Unifying API testing, API Performance testing, API Mocks and UI testing. Karate is an open-source unified test automation platform combining API testing, API performance testing, API mocks & UI testing.

Website: karatelabs.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Karate Labs. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.