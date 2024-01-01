Top Karat Alternatives
HackerRank
hackerrank.com
HackerRank is a developer skills platform that helps businesses evaluate software developers based on skill. Over 3000+ customers across all industries, including 5 out of the leading 8 commercial banks in the U.S., rely on HackerRank's automated skills assessments to evaluate and hire technical tal...
HackerEarth
hackerearth.com
HackerEarth Assessments is the most advanced coding assessment platform on the market. With a coding question library of over 22,000 questions spread across 1000+ skills and 40+ programming languages, HackerEarth Assessments gives tech recruiters and hiring managers the ability to create the most ac...
HireVue
hirevue.com
HireVue is your end-to-end Hiring Experience Platform with video interview software, assessments, text-enabled recruiting tools, and conversational AI chatbots. Build a faster, fairer, friendlier hiring process with HireVue. Our enterprise-level software automates workflows to make scaling hiring ea...
CoderPad
coderpad.io
Have you ever been in an interview that got awkward because the candidate kept getting stuck? It happens all the time: a programmer is given an interview problem and an hour to solve it over the phone in a plain text editor or on a whiteboard. They take a crack at it and write a totally reasonable s...
iMocha
imocha.io
iMocha delivers a holistic platform and solution for organizations to implement the "Skills-First" strategy via its next generation, patented and AI powered Skills Assessment and Skills Intelligence Platform - for Talent Acquisition (FTE and Contingent) and for internal Talent Development and Talent...
CodeSignal
codesignal.com
CodeSignal (formerly CodeFights) is a skills-based assessment platform operated by American company BrainFights, Inc., whose mission is to discover, develop and promote technical talent. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in San Francisco, CodeSignal applies game mechanics that offer developers of al...
Codility
codility.com
Codility is the #1 partner for global enterprises using skill-based assessments to build strong engineering teams. Our technical assessment and interviewing platform helps you make evidence-based hiring decisions, mitigate bias, save engineering time, and build the team you need today – with the ski...
TestGorilla
testgorilla.com
Are you hiring? Did you know you can identify the best candidates with talent assessments? TestGorilla gives you the best tools to evaluate job applicants’ skills and make better hiring decisions faster. Our library of skills tests gives you the best predictive value to help you identify top candida...
Glider AI
glider.ai
Glider AI Skill Intelligence Platform, 2021 SIA winner for most innovative HR technology, provides hiring solutions including virtual assessments, coding/video interviews, screen bots, and more to scale hiring quality talent for Enterprises, Staffing Firms, and MSPs. Global brands like Intuit, PwC,...
TestDome
testdome.com
TestDome offers work skill tests that help managers hire the best candidate faster. We offer tests for a wide range of industries, including programming, accounting, customer service, project management, and more. - Our 1000+ Questions test real-world problem solving. Get a refund if you find any of...
VidCruiter
vidcruiter.com
VidInterviewing by VidCruiter is the world’s most advanced video interviewing platform. Our system offers pre-recorded and live video interviewing that can be customized to meet any recruitment scenario and has helped companies of all sizes find better quality applicants in a faster and more cost-ef...
Triplebyte
triplebyte.com
Resumes are unreliable indicators of true technical skills. Use Triplebyte's data-backed assessment to identify skilled applicants before wasting time in tech screens. Screen uses Triplebyte’s standardized, data-backed technical assessments to measure applicants’ actual technical skills. This can he...
Skillspace
skillspace.ai
Skillspace.ai by DPhi automates the assessments for on-the-job skills to help high-growth companies hire top-notch experienced and fresh university graduate engineers and data scientists. Platform features include coding and AI challenges, automated project assessments, MCQs, and more. All of this i...
Jobma
jobma.com
Jobma is an AI video interviewing platform trusted by companies globally. It offers a range of virtual interviewing tools, including pre-recorded one-way video interviewing, automated interview scheduling, coding assessments for technical hiring, and more. Its AI-powered features, such as automated ...
The Hire Talent
wimbushassessments.biz
Looking for an applicant tracking system that practically hires for you? Find it with RapidRecruit, an applicant tracking system that nets more applicants for free, offers fully customized workflows & candidate management, all while integrating seamlessly with your pre-hire testing. With flexible pr...
CodeInterview
codeinterview.io
CodeInterview allows you to interview developers in an online collaborative code editor. With CodeInterview, you can: - Hire developers who can make an immediate impact - CodeInterview removes any question of technical skill so you can zero in on the candidates with the most potential. - Simplify de...
CodeScreen
codescreen.com
Identify the best developers with realistic & asynchronous assessments. What is CodeScreen? CodeScreen is a technical assessment platform. Which problem does CodeScreen solve? During the hiring process, it is usually quite challenging & time-consuming to assess a candidate’s technical skill level ba...
SkillRobo
skillrobo.com
SkillRobo is a Pre-Employment Testing and Online Assessment Software which allows you to create customized tests to screen candidates based on specific skills and hire them. It’s effective, easy to customize and time-saving.
Geektastic
geektastic.com
Trusted by the world’s fastest growing businesses to cut time to hire by 50%, we deliver your technical assessment process in 24 hours giving you the insight to identify the best developers at speed. Unlike other assessment platforms Geektastic facilitates Take Home Code Challenges and provides a te...
Sphere Engine
sphere-engine.com
Sphere Engine delivers “out of the box” software components that enable technical leaders to create cost-effective, modern and scalable coding assessment solutions and online software development environments. Unlike other vendors, we help you optimize the costs of developing your recruitment/e-lear...
CodeSubmit
codesubmit.io
Make Better Hiring Decisions With Take-Home Coding Challenges With CodeSubmit, you Identify great candidates using real tasks, not brainteasers. Streamline your tech recruiting workflow and hire the right person for the job.
DevSkills
devskills.co
DevSkills is a coding test platform that provides tools for practical developer assessment. Assess your candidates with our library of real-world GitHub-hosted coding tests, request a customized coding test, or upload your own. Use our automated testing tools and code review scorecards to get a comp...
LuGo-Test
lugo-test.com
LuGo-Test offers coding and technical skills testing services to optimize your company's recruitment and selection process. Our service protects against using ChatGPT and other AI means. Featuring: 1. Online Coding Challenges - use coding challenges to see how candidates write, compile, and run code...
Coensio
coens.io
The pre-assessment platform helps data-driven decisions with skills-based assessments. Coensio is simple, fast and easy to use. You can measure the job related skills like coding and give you a quicker idea of how eligible a candidate is for the job. 80% of companies believe that targeting candidate...
Alooba
alooba.com
Alooba is a data skills assessment platform. Companies big and small rely on Alooba to easily, fairly & automatically evaluate the data skills of their candidates and team. With more than 3500 expert written questions across 50+ different technical data skills and soft skills to choose from, you no ...
InterviewVector
interviewvector.com
We help companies hire the right talent in shortest time possible, by providing a set of products & services. Our flagship product is Interview-as-a-Service where we conduct technical interviews on company's behalf. So far we have taken 70k+ interviews for 200+ clients across 50+ technical roles lik...
Codeaid
codeaid.io
Codeaid helps recruiters and companies hire the best software developers by testing them with robust, everyday projects that show their on-the-job skills. This platform will allow you to evaluate candidates by testing not only specific languages or frameworks but also coding fundamentals and applica...
Byteboard
byteboard.dev
Byteboard has redesigned the interview experience to be more effective, efficient, and equitable for all. The Byteboard interview is a take home exercise where candidates work on technical design and coding tasks as part of a small project. The interview materials are evaluated against structured ru...
WeCP
wecreateproblems.com
WeCP is an online assessment platform to discover and develop people skills. WeCP is believed to be the world's largest bank of assessments on professional skills. The platform is ideal for companies looking to smoothly conduct multi-skill and job role assessments for hiring, certification, and trai...
Filtered
filtered.ai
Filtered’s modern approach to hiring technical talent increases your efficiency and effectiveness. With Filtered, companies can automate and streamline the hiring process with customized and automatically-graded job simulations so that only qualified candidates are advanced to interview rounds. The ...