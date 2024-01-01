Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Kapacity.io on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Kapacity.io is building the future of smart energy grids with an electricity Load Balancing service focused on buildings.

Website: kapacity.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Kapacity.io. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.