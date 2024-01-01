WebCatalog

Kantar Marketplace is an automated market research platform designed for insights professionals, marketers and agencies who want to test, learn and move faster. The platform is built on a foundation of industry-leading expertise and proven methodologies, delivering results in hours, not days. It features a range of consumer insights tools including both survey and AI-based research solutions. Our best-in-class analytics dashboards give you control of your view, so you can interpret your results effortlessly. Compare results across tests or versus our norms. The platform is built to flex with your needs, so you can tap into the right amount of support for each project, choosing from self-serve, guided self-serve and expert service options. Available in 70+ markets worldwide.

Categories:

Productivity
User Research Software

Website: kantarmarketplace.com

