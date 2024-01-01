Top Kahuna Alternatives
Dayforce
dayforce.com
Dayforce is the global people platform for the modern workforce. An enterprise HCM solution, Dayforce combines payroll, HR, benefits, talent management, workforce management, and more in a single cloud application to power today’s boundless workforce. Dayforce helps deliver experiences that help org...
Moodle
moodle.org
Moodle is an open source, feature-rich, secure and scalable learning management system that integrates seamlessly with other platforms and can be customised for any teaching or training method you choose. With fresh and intuitive interfaces, Moodle has solutions suitable for K-12, higher education, ...
Pluralsight
pluralsight.com
The tech skills platform that provides web development, IT certification and online training that helps you move forward with the right technology and the right skills. Thousands of ondemand courses for popular programming languages, developer tools and more!
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance—globally. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee life...
GoTo
goto.com
An industry leader in online video conferencing for companies around the world, GoTo Meeting now comes as part of GoTo Connect, the all-in-one communications software built for SMBs. The Meeting solution, available to buy standalone, is trusted by millions of people every day for real time virtual c...
Lattice
lattice.com
Lattice is the People Management Platform that brings together all of the tools, workflows, and insights to help organizations develop engaged and high-performing employees within a winning culture. By combining continuous performance management, employee engagement surveys, compensation management,...
iMocha
imocha.io
iMocha delivers a holistic platform and solution for organizations to implement the "Skills-First" strategy via its next generation, patented and AI powered Skills Assessment and Skills Intelligence Platform - for Talent Acquisition (FTE and Contingent) and for internal Talent Development and Talent...
Springboard
springboard.com
Springboard's mentor-led online programs are guaranteed to get you hired. Learn data science, UI/UX, and coding by building real-world projects.
Skillsoft
skillsoft.com
About Skillsoft Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) delivers transformative learning experiences that propel organizations and people to grow together. The Company partners with enterprise organizations and serves a global community of learners to prepare today’s employees for tomorrow’s economy. With Skillsoft,...
Trainual
trainual.com
Trainual is a knowledge transfer and training platform where growing teams build the playbook for how they do what they do. With Trainual, every process, policy, and procedure for all the roles and responsibilities in your business are easily documented, organized, assignable, and searchable. The re...
PowerDMS
powerdms.com
The #1 policy and compliance management platform for high-trust organizations. In the real world, your policies, training, and accreditation don’t operate in silos. Your compliance software shouldn’t either. Find out why 4,000+ customers trust our integrated platform.
Leapsome
leapsome.com
CEOs and HR teams at forward-thinking companies (including Spotify, monday.com, and Unity) use Leapsome's platform to close the loop between performance management, employee engagement, and learning. As a people enablement platform, Leapsome combines tools for Goals & OKRs Management, Performance Re...
Schoox
schoox.com
Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren’t cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning eas...
BetterUp
betterup.com
Drive talent outcomes to transform business outcomes. Trade uncertainty for confidence with the only platform that braids coaching, science, and AI-fueled experiences to build the agility, resilience, and adaptability your organization needs to weather any storm.
Coassemble
coassemble.com
Coassemble is a powerful and intuitive platform for organizations to create and deliver quality online training. The first of its kind, Coassemble combines a user-friendly Learning Management System with outstanding rapid authoring capabilities. With Coassemble, organizations can create and deliver ...
Valence
valence.co
Valence is the only teamwork platform for managers that accelerates the team health, connectivity, and performance required for today’s workplace. Valence gives every manager the tools and insights they need to understand their team’s health in real time, intervene with powerful guided conversations...
Teach 'n Go
teachngo.com
Teach 'n Go is a modern, user-friendly, intuitive school management software designed explicitly for learning centres and education businesses. Easily track scheduling, fee management, individual lessons, attendance and more. Everything you need for successful school management is kept in one place ...
Whale
usewhale.io
The fastest way to get your team aligned. Document and centralize your procedures and processes, train your team and manage one central source of truth for ALL your company knowledge.
Docebo
docebo.com
Docebo is the world’s most powerful learning platform, designed to be intuitive for admins, engaging for learners, and transformative for businesses. Key differentiators include: - Capability for delivering a hyperpersonalized learning experience to multiple audiences, including employees, customers...
Workhuman
workhuman.com
Workhuman is a multinational company co-headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts and Dublin, providing cloud-based (software as a service), human capital management (HCM) software solutions. Its social recognition solutions are designed for employees to recognize and reward each other as incentiv...
Culture Amp
cultureamp.com
As the global platform leader for employee experience, Culture Amp revolutionizes how over 25 million employees at 6,500 companies create a better world of work. Culture Amp’s easy-to-use, all-in-one platform empowers companies of all sizes and industries to transform employee engagement, develop hi...
Torch
torch.io
Torch is the People Development Platform that unlocks the potential of people, teams, and organizations. With Torch, you can deliver inclusive, integrated, and impactful coaching and mentoring programs that drive the success of your people—and your organization. Leading brands use Torch to develop t...
Eddy
eddy.com
Eddy is the ideal all-in-one HR and payroll platform for small businesses that have outgrown spreadsheets. It offers the key features you need without the complexity and overhead of larger systems, giving you the opportunity to simplify your life by combining multiple tools into one that makes sense...
Wilco
trywilco.com
Wilco drives higher successful onboarding rates and lowers churn by transforming the learning experience into a series of engaging hands-on challenges. With Wilco, new customers explore your product, discover its value, and adopt the correct workflows by completing life-like scenarios in a virtual l...
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
Engage, excite, and connect your entire company! MangoApps is a unified employee experience platform combining intranet, training, teamwork, and content management into a dashboard and workspace. Our user-friendly, infinitely customizable approach fits into how your company already does business, cr...
LearnUpon
learnupon.com
LearnUpon's LMS (Learning Management Software) allows you to deliver engaging learning experiences that impact what matters – performance, retention, and growth. Give your teams the tools to deliver engaging learning experiences that impact what matters – performance, retention, and growth – with L...
Fuel50
fuel50careerdrive.com
Fuel50's 360 Feedback supports real-time peer validated career growth. Support your people's infinite career growth within your organization. 360 Feedback allows employees, leaders, mentors and coaches to request, receive and give feedback to each other. Support your workforce's self-sustaining care...
Glue Up
glueup.com
Glue Up is an all-in-one CRM platform that helps you build and grow your community through events, memberships & other digital tools from one place. Glue Up's all-in-one platform integrates the best CRM, event management, membership management, email marketing, project management, training managemen...
Cinode
cinode.com
Who knows what, who’s available, what can I sell? We provide the crucial insights into sales, delivery, and skills you're currently missing. Cinode is the all-in-one platform to boost your consultancy's growth. We're the top choice in the Nordics for a reason.
Cloud Assess
cloudassess.com
Empower your workforce with our real-time training and assessment platform that delivers for skills-driven, high-performance organisations & higher education providers. Our blended learning platform is designed for frontline workers, enabling on-the-go mobile training for technical and soft skills. ...