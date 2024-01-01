Jovian

Jovian

Jovian is an online university for software development and data science. We offer practical and industry-focused programs that help professionals learn technical skills, build real-world projects, and advance their careers. Students learn practical skills, build real-world portfolio projects, and undergo job readiness training. Our tutors offer 24x7 guidance & mentorship over Slack & Zoom. Students also get access to jobs with 200+ hiring partners.

