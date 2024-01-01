Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Jovian on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Jovian is an online university for software development and data science. We offer practical and industry-focused programs that help professionals learn technical skills, build real-world projects, and advance their careers. Students learn practical skills, build real-world portfolio projects, and undergo job readiness training. Our tutors offer 24x7 guidance & mentorship over Slack & Zoom. Students also get access to jobs with 200+ hiring partners.

Website: jovian.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Jovian. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.