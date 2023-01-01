Top Joonbot Alternatives
ChatGPT
chat.openai.com
ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer) is a chatbot developed by OpenAI and launched on November 30, 2022. Based on a large language model, it enables users to refine and steer a conversation towards a desired length, format, style, level of detail, and language. ChatGPT: Optimizing Lang...
Bard
bard.google.com
You can use Bard to help move your ideas forward. With a little help from Bard, you can do things like: - Brainstorm ideas, develop a plan, or find different ways to get things done - Get a quick, easy to understand summary of more complex topics - Create first drafts of outlines, emails, blog post...
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow.
Poe
poe.com
Fast, helpful AI chat.
Claude
claude.ai
Claude is a next-generation AI assistant for your tasks, no matter the scale.
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is a Conversational Relationship Platform (CRP) that helps businesses build better customer relationships through personalized, messenger-based experiences. Intercom is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in Chicago, Dublin, Sydney and London. As of February 2017, Interc...
Microsoft Copilot
copilot.microsoft.com
Your everyday AI companion.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition.
Chat AI
gtchat.ai
Welcome to CHAT AI, the AI chatbot that uses the latest natural language processing technology to have intelligent and engaging conversations with you. Simply type in your message, and CHAT AI will respond thoughtfully and personally. Whether you want to write long-form content (essays, emails, art...
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike solves teams' and individuals' communication chaos by bringing together email, team chat, collaborative docs, and meetings, into one feed. Spike for Personal Use: Get a better email experience with Spike's conversational email app that turns your emails into chat. It's like having a supercharg...
Freshchat
freshchat.com
Freshchat (a product of Freshworks Inc.) is a conversational engagement solution that helps businesses engage with customers across multiple channels such as web chat, email, phone, and social channels like WhatsApp, Instagram, and iMessage. Freshchat also offers native AI-powered chatbots that can ...
Smartsupp
smartsupp.com
Smartsupp – drive your online sales through conversations! Automate sales with Smartsupp. We offer everything you need to grow your online sales: AI, LeadGen chatbots, live chat, and much more you can use to engage your visitors at the right time. And convert them into loyal customers in no time. Sm...
Bing Chat
bing.com
Bing is your AI-powered copilot for the web
ManyChat
manychat.com
Manychat is the #1 omnichannel platform for D2C brands, Retail stores, Non-profits, Restaurants, Real Estate companies in the world. Founded in 2016, Manychat powers over 1 billion conversations every year and is used in over 190 countries. Engage your customers instantly. Automate interactive conve...
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign is a cloud software platform for small-to-mid-sized business and is based in Chicago, Illinois. The company offers software for customer experience automation (CXA), which combines the email marketing, marketing automation, sales automation, and CRM categories.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo SalesOS is the modern go-to-market platform for B2B companies. We have the biggest, most accurate, and most frequently refreshed database of insights, intelligence, and purchasing intent data about companies and contacts. We layer additional tools on top of that intelligence—such as convers...
Drift
drift.com
Drift®, the buyer experience and Conversational AI company, inspires businesses to create more engaging customer experiences, one conversation at a time. Its human-centric, AI-powered platform listens, understands, and learns from buyers to deliver personalized experiences and recommendations at eve...
Helpwise
helpwise.io
Helpwise is an easy to setup customer service platform that empowers customer facing teams to drive revenue for businesses. The all-in-one platform streamlines customer conversations across various channels, including email, SMS, calls, social media, and live chat. Helpwise eliminates the need for s...
SimSimi
simsimi.com
SimSimi is an adorable and smartest AI chatbot ever. You can talk to SimSimi anytime, anywhere and sometimes you can teach it to say what you want.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye is a comprehensive customer experience platform. More than 60,000 businesses of all sizes use BirdEye everyday to be found online through reviews, be chosen by customers with text messaging interactions, and be the best business with survey and insights tools.
Chatfuel
chatfuel.com
Chatfuel is an advanced messaging platform for automating business communication. Channels: - Social media: WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram; - Website: WhatsApp and Facebook chat buttons. Features: - Auto-replies to FAQs in comments and direct messages in real time; - Proactive messaging...
Grok
twitter.com
Grok is an AI modeled after the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, so intended to answer almost anything and, far harder, even suggest what questions to ask! Grok is an AI chatbot from X (formerly Twitter).
Botpress
botpress.com
Botpress is a user-friendly conversational AI platform that empowers individuals and teams of all sizes to design, build, and deploy AI-powered chatbots for various applications. As a pioneer in the chatbot industry, Botpress embraces the power of large language models (LLM) and generative AI to cre...
Continually
continual.ly
Free chatbots and live chat for your website. Drag and drop chatbot builder, no coding skills required. We make sure you never miss another lead from your website. Today, when people visit your site - say to request a product demo - they expect you to reply straight away. Even when its out of hours...
Gallabox
gallabox.com
Gallabox is a no-code workspace that unlocks the power of WhatsApp to scale your business with Shared Inbox, WhatsApp no-code Chatbot, WhatsApp Broadcasts and more
Landbot
landbot.io
Landbot.io is a no-code chatbot platform that empowers businesses to build frictionless conversational experiences from end-to-end. Turning conversations into profitable outcomes, Landbot helps Marketing, Operations, and Customer Service teams triple their efficiency and cut operating costs by 30% o...
Omnichat
omnichat.ai
Omnichat provides professional chat commerce solutions for a wide range of retailers in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia and the Asia-Pacific region. As the Official WhatsApp Business Solutions Provider and official partner of Meta and LINE, we offer advanced business solutions across social m...
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
Userlike
userlike.com
Userlike is the leading software solution for customer messaging and support automation in Germany. It’s a unified messaging solution that lets companies receive messages from different channels in one central inbox. All requests received via website chat, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram and ...
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
The old way of doing things isn’t working anymore. And, you can’t afford to fall behind. B2B strategies have evolved and the rules to the game have changed. You need the platform, the experts and the tactical playbooks to get you where your business needs to be, especially with the increased pressur...
Text Request
textrequest.com
Text Request is the business texting platform built to ignite customer engagement. We’ve crafted plug-and-play messaging solutions to your everyday communication problems, so you can cut through the noise and connect with customers anytime, anywhere. Text Request is designed to scale with you, from ...
Haptik
haptik.ai
Haptik helps brands acquire, convert, engage and delight users with AI-driven, personalized, conversational experiences across 20 channels and 100+ languages. With the vision of creating the most compelling conversational commerce platform of the 21st century, Haptik’s Conversational Commerce platfo...
WotNot
wotnot.io
WotNot automates your customer interactions at scale with chatbots. Solve business challenges like getting more leads, booking more appointments, scaling your customer support with cutting-edge chatbots. Customers use WotNot to provide a personalized customer experience to their current or future cu...
Contlo
contlo.com
Contlo is a leading generative AI marketing platform to drive autonomous customer engagements via omnichannel campaigns, real-time generative customer journeys, AI-powered segmentation for one-to-one hyper-personalization, and actionable insights about your customer behavior. Built for the AI-first ...
Genesys Cloud
genesys.com
The Genesys Cloud CX™ platform is trusted by thousands of small, medium and large enterprises and recognized across the globe as an industry-leading cloud call center solution and customer experience (CX) platform. No matter where the customer conversation starts or ends, Genesys Cloud CX transforms...
GoSquared
gosquared.com
Turn more visitors into customers. A suite of integrated products to help you grow your online business. – Analytics: traffic sources, campaign tracking, new visits % – Live Chat: targeted messaging, lead capture, shared team inbox – Customer Data Hub: automatic lead enrichment, company info
yellow.ai
yellow.ai
Automate interactions with your customers & employees in 135+ languages & across 35+ channels to deliver actionable outcomes at lower costs.
LivePerson
liveperson.com
LivePerson is the global leader in enterprise conversations. Hundreds of the world’s leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our Conversational Cloud platform to engage with millions of consumers safely and responsibly. We power a billion conversational interactions every m...
Whisbi
whisbi.com
Whisbi provides a mobile-first conversational sales & marketing platform for B2C enterprises. Our solution creates an opportunity for Sales & Marketing professionals to increase sales conversion, improve live engagement and provide a differentiating online customer experience. Whisbi combines all co...
Jebbit
jebbit.com
Experience the most creative and compliant way to collect data directly from consumers. Create fun, engaging, interactive experiences that drive more sales, fuel engagement, and capture the valuable first-party data.
Connectly.ai
connectly.ai
Connectly allows businesses to easily create and send automated, interactive, and personalized marketing campaigns through WhatsApp at scale. This promotes a 2-way conversation (unlike SMS & e-mail), where prospects and customers can choose their buying journey, increasing engagement alongside conve...
360dialog
360dialog.com
360dialog is an official business solution provider (BSP) of the WhatsApp Business API. The 360dialog WhatsApp API is very lightweight and needs no proprietary documentation, you can use the original documentation WhatsApp is providing. Around the WhatsApp API, 360dialog is providing a lot of enterp...
Bonzo
getbonzo.com
Bonzo is a full-suite marketing automation and CRM option for advisors and small businesses. We put the "Relationship" back into CRM with omni-channel and social media outreach. Text, Video, Call, Email, Social - do it all in Bonzo.
SocialNowa
socialnowa.io
SocialNowa Chatbot is a Messenger Chatbot and Instagram DM Automation Tool. It is one of the best chatbot automation tools available in the market. It has some additional features which are unique to SocialNowa and are not provided by many of its Competitors. Like Unlimited Contact/Subscribers List,...
Dashly
dashly.io
Dashly is a conversational marketing platform. It helps over 700 SaaS and EdTech companies grow conversions and revenue by turning each interaction with clients into a person-to-person conversation. Put it on another level with call scheduling and video calls. With proactive messaging, a chatbot, an...
Customers.ai
customers.ai
Customers.ai is the world's leading AI sales outreach automation and B2C data prospecting platform. Key Features include: Identify your anonymous website visitors by email, templated sales outreach automation tools, integrations with thousands of business productivity tools, hundreds of million of c...
Kindly
kindly.ai
Generative AI-powered chatbots built to automate support and drive sales. We are one of Europe’s leading chatbot providers specializing in the development of artificial intelligence and automation solutions for customer service and communication. We offer a platform that combines advanced machine le...
Kimoby
kimoby.com
Kimoby is a leading cloud-based communication platform that enables Business Instant Messaging for improved team collaboration, exceptional customer service, and mobile payment requests. It helps business service departments reach the right person at the right time. Using the data and resources that...
Chekkit
chekkit.io
Chekkit's review management gets your business hundreds of new authentic reviews, Messenger manages your messaging across the web, and Webchat fills your inbox with new leads. We build tools for modern local businesses.
Leadoo
leadoo.com
Leadoo is a conversion platform that turns your passive website traffic into active leads, and tangible business outcomes. With 83% of buying decisions happening online, opportunities for website conversions have never been higher. But most site visitors are passive, and not ready to buy. On average...
Regal.io
regal.io
Regal.io is the outbound phone and sms sales solution built to drive more conversations so B2C brands can hit their growth goals way faster. 100+ leading brands including SoFi, Ro, Angi, The Farmer's Dog, Fidelity Life, Career Karma and AAA use Regal.io to proactively engage their customers in real-...
Verse.ai
verse.ai
Verse.ai is a lead conversion platform that turns your new leads into sales-ready opportunities through immediate AI-Driven and Human-Powered conversations. Billions of dollars are spent on leads, but only 27% are actually responded to, Verse.ai has arisen as the defacto technology solution for ever...
Exceed.ai
exceed.ai
Enhance lead conversion with Conversational AI. Automate revenue interactions, engage at scale, and interact via Email, Chat, SMS.
6sense
6sense.com
Reinvent the way your company creates, manages, & converts pipeline to revenue. Our ABM software reveals revenue insights that leads to high-quality pipeline, eliminating guesswork & empowering your revenue team with the data and visibility it needs.
Conversica
conversica.com
Conversica is building the world’s largest augmented workforce using Conversational AI. We make every connection personal. Conversica is the leading provider of Conversational AI helping companies attract, acquire and grow revenue across the customer lifecycle. Our omnichannel AI Assistants engage i...
Instabot
instabot.io
Instabot is a conversational marketing platform that allows you to create and launch chatbots that understands your users, and then curates information, answers questions, captures contacts, and books meetings instantly. This is proven to increase conversions and reduce costs. Build, integrate, and ...