Top Joincube Alternatives
Workplace
workplace.com
Workplace is a communication tool that connects everyone in your company, even if they’re working remotely. Use familiar features like Groups, Chat and Live video broadcasting to get people talking and working together. Workplace is an enterprise connectivity platform developed by Facebook, Inc. an...
Blink
joinblink.com
Blink is the employee app for frontline and key workers, with an intranet, enterprise social network and secure messenger in one streamlined package.
Guru
getguru.com
Enterprise AI Search, Intranet, and Wiki in one platform. Guru lives in tools you already use, so no need to context switch. Find info across any app, have an expert help if you can't find it, and let Guru proactively identify knowledge gaps, duplicate knowledge, and translate it to 100 languages..k...
Workvivo
workvivo.com
Workvivo is an employee experience platform (EXP) that simplifies communication and increases engagement by empowering employees to be heard and helping everyone feel included, no matter where they work. The platform unifies employee communications, engagement, intranet, and measurement features int...
LumApps
lumapps.com
LumApps is the only intranet packaged solution that enables employees to feel connected to their organization and engaged in their work from anywhere. By delivering a modern, smart digital headquarters, LumApps is revolutionizing employee engagement and productivity at work. LumApps utilizes an AI-p...
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
Engage, excite, and connect your entire company! MangoApps is a unified employee experience platform combining intranet, training, teamwork, and content management into a dashboard and workspace. Our user-friendly, infinitely customizable approach fits into how your company already does business, cr...
Simpplr
simpplr.com
Simpplr is the AI-powered employee experience platform with the most comprehensive intranet as the foundation. Simpplr is the only platform that unifies employee engagement, enablement, and services, leveraging state-of-the-art AI models to deliver a seamless, cohesive, and personalized employee exp...
DSMN8
dsmn8.com
DSMN8 is the #1 ranked employee advocacy platform that helps you empower your employees to become influencers. Employee advocacy impacts all areas of your business, from marketing and sales to HR and recruitment. So, whether you’re looking for increased reach and engagement, more inbound sales, or t...