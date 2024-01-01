JobtitlesAI is an AI-powered system designed to streamline and automate the classification of job titles. It works by categorizing job titles into two major groups i.e., field (such as sales, finance, IT) and position (including executive, management, assistant). This distinction helps entities to automate their lead qualification and prioritize profiles effectively. Aside from that, it can be used to clean your Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system and organize job offers. One of the key features of JobtitlesAI is its machine-learning API which is capable of comprehending and sorting a variety of job titles. This tool highlights the potential of AI and machine learning to process hr-related data more effectively than traditional filters and formulas. Users can conveniently apply JobtitlesAI using the 'IMPORTDATA()' function to categorize job titles in spreadsheets. It also provides an extension for HubSpot users enabling them to qualify their entire CRM with a single click. Furthermore, users can upload a CSV file with a job title column and get a qualified file back. JobtitlesAI supports multiple languages and is GDPR compliant, ensuring user data is completely anonymized.

Website: jobtitlesai.com

