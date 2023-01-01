Jet2.com
jet2.com
Jet2.com Limited, also known as Jet2, is a British low-cost leisure airline offering scheduled and charter flights from the United Kingdom. As of 2022, it is the third-largest scheduled airline in the UK, behind EasyJet and British Airways.
