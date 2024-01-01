Top Jeeves Alternatives
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe is an American financial services and software as a service (SaaS) company headquartered in San Francisco, California, United States. The company primarily offers payment processing software and application programming interfaces (APIs) for e-commerce websites and mobile applications.
Pleo
pleo.io
Meet Pleo, Europe’s leading spending solution that simplifies expenses for everyone in the company. Give your employees a smart company card to buy the things they need and forget about chasing lost receipts. Get real-time expense visibility, feel in control of your spending and slash your admin tha...
Equals Money
equalsmoney.com
Join over 20,000 companies we've helped take control of their business expenses. Our cards, app & online platform give you complete control and visibility so you can spend less time managing your finances and more time growing your business. Work around the world - our cards* can be used in over 190...
Blackсatсard
blackcatcard.com
Introducing Blackcatcard, a Europe-based international money service founded in 2019. It offers virtual and plastic cards accepted worldwide, with zero fees for account creation, virtual card issuance, and maintenance. Licensed by Malta's Financial Services Authority, Blackcatcard provides online ba...
Kodo
kodo.com
Spend smarter with our all-in-one corporate payment solution The Simplest Corporate Payments platform helping you control, automate & delegate company expenses while you focus on growing your business!
Rapyd
rapyd.net
Rapyd does for fintech what the cloud did for IT. We built the world’s largest local payments network to power frictionless global commerce. Innovative ecommerce businesses, technology companies, marketplaces and others use our Fintech as a Service platforms to seamlessly integrate fintech and payme...
Wallester
business.wallester.com
Wallester is a financial technology company that helps businesses to have an absolutely new approach to companies’ expense management and optimization. Being an official Visa partner Wallester Business is the perfect solution to issue corporate cards for various needs as well as the in-house built e...
Capital on Tap
capitalontap.com
At Capital on Tap, our mission is to make running a small business as easy as possible. We understand that the day-to-day operations of a business can be challenging, which is why we've developed tools and resources that empower business owners to streamline their operations, access fast funding, an...
Payhawk
payhawk.com
Payhawk is the leading spend management solution for domestic and international businesses throughout Europe, the US, and the UK. Combining company cards, reimbursable expenses, accounts payable, and seamless accounting software integrations into a single product, Payhawk makes business payments eas...
Alaan
alaan.com
Alaan is the largest and the most comprehensive corporate cards & spend management platform in the Middle East, trusted by the likes of Al Barari, Rivoli, Arada and more. Alaan lets you: 1. Automate expense management 2. Track company spend in real-time 3. Optimize company budgets 4. Stay in control...
Circula
circula.com
Circula is an expense platform for any payments done by employees: travel expenses, credit cards and employee benefits. Our mission is to simplify finance and payroll administration, while ensuring compliance through smart automations – so employees can do their best job. With Circula, you ✔️ Save u...
Cheqly
cheqly.com
Cheqly is a full-stack neobank for startups - Open a business account right from your laptop or mobile remotely and completely online! Grow faster with Cheqly Bussiness Accounts & Visa Business Debit Card. Experience banking with no hidden fees, quality customer support and personal touch.
Viva.com
viva.com
Viva.com Group, formerly Viva Wallet, is a leading European technology bank for payments across 24 markets. Operating in 17 languages and 9 currencies, we support 30+ payment methods globally. The free app, viva.com | Terminal, can be effortlessly set up on smartphones or other over 985 supported de...
OmniCard
omnicard.in
OmniCard offers Embedded payments as its core capability to help companies solve for their Business Spending & payment flows needs. OmniCard's embedded payment offerings include Spend management, Reward & Engagement Solutions and Corporate Cards; specially curated for a business’s customised needs.
NUMARQE
numarqe.com
NUMARQE is a corporate lending platform that is transforming working capital management for mid market corporates.
KlearCard
getkleercard.com
The #1 business spending solution: expense management, bill pay, flexible P-Cards and credit solutions.
dtcpay
dtcpay.com
dtcpay is a regulated payment service provider that offers reliable solutions for merchants to grow their revenues with higher acceptance rates for Fiat and cryptocurrency transactions. Our client’s customers benefit from frictionless payment experiences whether they are using our award-winning POS+...
Payowire
payowire.com
Global payment solution with virtual and physical cards Provider. USD, euro, GBP bank account & mobile top-up is available. Create an Account: https://payowire.com/register Easybanking for Freelancers & Entrepreneurs. All Solutions in One Platform. Payowire Provide virtual visa and MasterCard for ma...
Bento for Business
bentoforbusiness.com
Bento is a card-based spend management platform for SMBs providing operational control, visibility, and insights on business expenses. Bento’s financial operating platform enables businesses to issue physical and virtual payment credentials to people and systems without introducing risk while provid...
Nuvei
nuvei.com
Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fr...
Statrys
statrys.com
Statrys is a global payment platform fit for SMEs. Grow your business with a virtual Hong Kong business account that’s built to last. An easy-to-use, quick-to-open virtual business account that allows your company to make and receive payments in 11 currencies without the need for foreign exchange. I...
Lithic
lithic.com
Lithic makes it simple to create payment cards to enable and control spending. Designed for developers, Lithic's accessible building blocks reduce time to market, unlock new revenue streams and scale with your evolving business. Whether you're creating payment cards for your customers, optimizing ba...
Marqeta
marqeta.com
Marqeta is the modern card issuing platform empowering builders to bring the most innovative products to the world. Marqeta provides developers advanced infrastructure and tools for building highly configurable payment cards. With its open APIs, the Marqeta platform is designed for businesses who wa...