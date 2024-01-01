JackRabbit Ops is an AI Documentation Software that helps businesses efficiently create and manage their process documentation. It is powered by Artificial Intelligence that quickly and accurately generates process documentation in just 24 hours. With JackRabbit Ops, businesses are able to add data from templates, import, video and chat to create processes that train the AI. The AI then provides answers to questions backed by the business processes. Furthermore, the AI-generated processes are easily revised and updated to create perfect responses. With no credit card required and no fluff, businesses can start using JackRabbit Ops today to streamline their process documentation and shift their focus to action.

Website: jackrabbitops.com

