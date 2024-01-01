IXOPAY

Website: ixopay.com

IXOPAY is a highly scalable and PCI-certified payment management platform for White Label Clients and Enterprise Merchants. The modern, easily extendable architecture enables the orchestration of payments, provides intelligent routing and cascading functions as well as state-of-the-art risk management, automated reconciliation and settlements along with plugin-based integration of Acquirers and Payment Service Providers. IXOPAY is part of the IXOLIT Group, which was founded in 2001 and maintains national and international e-commerce customers from Vienna, Austria, and Florida, US. The owner-managed and financed company has grown from a two-person team to an IT specialist with over 60 experts developing innovative solutions and products in the heart of Vienna.
Categories:
Finance
Payment Analytics Software
Payment Processing Software
Payments Orchestration Software

