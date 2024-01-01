IrisVR Prospect

IrisVR, part of The Wild, is a leading brand for immersive design review and collaboration in virtual reality. IrisVR's flagship product, Prospect is used by BIM and VDC teams, design firms, and engineers who coordinate 3D models and implement design and construction processes. Because IrisVR integrates with Revit, Rhino, Navisworks, SketchUp, and other 3D tools out of the box, you can instantly create an immersive VR experience that allows you to present to clients and work more effectively with your team. IrisVR works with the Oculus Quest, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Windows MR headsets. IrisVR has a 14-day free trial, which you can start at www.irisvr.com.

Website: irisvr.com

