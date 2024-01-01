IrisVR Prospect

IrisVR Prospect

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: irisvr.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for IrisVR Prospect on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

IrisVR, part of The Wild, is a leading brand for immersive design review and collaboration in virtual reality. IrisVR's flagship product, Prospect is used by BIM and VDC teams, design firms, and engineers who coordinate 3D models and implement design and construction processes. Because IrisVR integrates with Revit, Rhino, Navisworks, SketchUp, and other 3D tools out of the box, you can instantly create an immersive VR experience that allows you to present to clients and work more effectively with your team. IrisVR works with the Oculus Quest, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Windows MR headsets. IrisVR has a 14-day free trial, which you can start at www.irisvr.com.
Categories:
Photography & Graphics
Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software

Website: irisvr.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to IrisVR Prospect. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

SketchUp

SketchUp

sketchup.com

AutoCAD Web

AutoCAD Web

autodesk.com

Vectorworks Cloud

Vectorworks Cloud

vectorworks.net

SOLIDWORKS

SOLIDWORKS

solidworks.com

Trimble Connect

Trimble Connect

connect.trimble.com

Snaptrude

Snaptrude

snaptrude.com

Imerso

Imerso

imerso.com

Hypar

Hypar

hypar.io

StreamBIM

StreamBIM

streambim.com

Fohlio

Fohlio

fohlio.com

TestFit

TestFit

testfit.io

cmBuilder.io

cmBuilder.io

cmbuilder.io

You Might Also Like

SENTIO VR

SENTIO VR

sentiovr.com

Coohom

Coohom

coohom.com

HTC VIVE

HTC VIVE

vive.com

Resolve

Resolve

resolvebim.com

Oncyber

Oncyber

oncyber.io

Viar360

Viar360

viar360.com

BRIO

BRIO

brioxr.com

vTime

vTime

vtime.net

ViarLive

ViarLive

viar.live

AUGmentecture

AUGmentecture

augmentecture.com

Revizto

Revizto

revizto.com

Snaptrude

Snaptrude

snaptrude.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy