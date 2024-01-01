Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Iran Front Page on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Covers the latest news and headlines from Iran, the Middle East, and the world in politics, business, tourism, technology, society, culture, and more.

Website: ifpnews.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Iran Front Page. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.