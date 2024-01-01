IoTFlows

IoTFlows

Website: iotflows.com

AI-Powered Machine Performance Monitoring. SenseAi uses artificial intelligence to monitor and analyze the performance of a machine based on its vibration and acoustics data. This allows manufacturers to identify issues or inefficiencies in the production process and make data-driven decisions to improve performance

